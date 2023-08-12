Tennessee’s oldest town will be taking to the streets with a new specialty license plate in the coming year.
The idea for a Jonesborough license plate began when the Genealogical Society in town began looking at Sycamore Shoals’ idea for a tag they were doing as a fundraiser.
“We got information from Sycamore Shoals a few years ago, and it was a little bit more than we could tackle at the time,” said Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society. “Last year, historian Frank Collins brought up the idea again when he was looking for a new license plate and didn’t see one for Jonesborough but saw one for Franklin, Tennessee.”
Collins said he was online searching for the plate he wanted and thought to himself, “Here’s one for historic Franklin, why doesn’t historic Jonesborough have a plate?”
“I messaged Chad on Facebook back in December and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if Jonesborough had a specialty plate? Franklin, Tennessee, does — how do we get one?’ And then he replied with some of the preliminary research they had done,” Collins said. “We then asked Anne to join forces with us through the Heritage Alliance.”
According to Bailey, there was no way that the Genealogical Society alone could have taken on a project like this — especially with the number of plates needed to be sold for pre-order.
“The license plate will be an official Tennessee license plate once we launch our campaign and obtain 1,000 pre-orders,” Bailey explained. “That’s how many orders we have to have to go to production.”
Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason said that with the magnitude of the project, it had to be a team effort.
“In order to be able to produce a license plate, you have to get sponsored by a member of the General Assembly and is approved by the governor,” Mason said. “We got all that. We were sponsored by Rebecca Alexander earlier this year. Then you have to get a design and that’s where we are now.”
There are three potential designs that people can look at, comment on, and vote on — two varying designs of the courthouse and one of the Chester Inn.
“The winner from that will be the one we send to the design center and the state, and it’s the one we get 1,000 pre-orders on. And once you get those 1,000 pre-orders it can go to production,” Mason said. “There’s a full body shot of the courthouse and then a detailed one of the very famous cupola and clock tower of the courthouse.”
People can join a Facebook group that Collins created called “Historic Jonesborough Specialty License Plate” – and on there is a poll that was created by a group member where people can leave their general comments and opinions on the potential designs.
“We’re not really emphasizing that poll, we are trying to get people to comment on their preferences and why or why they don’t want a certain plate,” Collins noted. “People can provide their preferences and comments about the three plates from now until Aug. 31 (which is the last day.)”
According to the organizers, the final plate will be chosen on Sept. 1 and the Heritage Alliance will begin taking pre-orders in early September. For each pre-order, they will need name and address on your vehicle registration(s), your county of residence, and the $35 specialty license plate fee. The $35 is the cost of obtaining a specialty license plate in Tennessee above the cost of the standard dark blue plate. The fee also benefits the sponsoring organizations. You will be able to proudly display the new license plate while helping organizations that promote and preserve the history of Northeast Tennessee.
“The $35 fee will go directly back into the Heritage Alliance and Jonesborough Genealogical Society, who are also sponsoring the plate,” Mason said. “In addition to the Facebook group, people can also see the three designs on the Heritage Alliance’s webpage page as well.”
Please be aware this is only the preference and comment period, it is not a vote. The design will be taken from comments and preferences made on the potential designs.
"We will also take the final design back to the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September to get the town's full blessing," Mason said. "Again, the tag does not benefit the town money-wise, but it will certainly encourage more people to visit and maybe move here."