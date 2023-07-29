Near the top of the world, in Northern Ireland, storyteller Liz Weir loves to host travelers from around the globe at Ballyeamon Barn.
Her hostel has welcomed adventurers who want to learn more about Irish traditions for more than 20 years. But when the pandemic hit, she had to find new ways to build community and share stories.
Moving the storytelling and music events she hosted to an online platform helped Weir connect with people who may have never had the chance to travel to her remote location. It also strengthened her work with isolated populations like refugees and people living with dementia.
Weir leaned into the pivot, drawing on her ability to quickly adapt and thrive in new circumstances. Having originally purchased and moved to Ballyeamon Barn on a whim, she wasn’t daunted by the prospect of change.
The world has since reopened, and Weir has resumed her travels to perform at venues in the U.S., Australia, and beyond. Likewise, travelers have resumed their journeys to Ballyeamon Barn, which has a dedicated performance and workshop space in addition to its guest facilities. “It’s like the United Nations,” Weir says. “We’ve got backpackers and walking groups of people in their fifties, sixties, and seventies. You never know who’s going to be sitting around the table.” Recent guests have included storytellers Alton Chung, Donna Washington, and an entire soccer team.
The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough has invited Weir to host a week’s worth of storytelling performances, bringing a vibrant piece of Irish culture to Tennessee. This will be her first residency in Jonesborough in six years.
From August 1-5, Tuesday through Saturday, Weir will perform daily at 2 p.m. in ISC’s intimate theater. Reservations are strongly recommended, though walk-in seats are available for as long as supplies last. Shows are priced at $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18—except for Saturday, when all tickets are discounted to just $7.
During her time in Tennessee, Weir plans to share a special selection of Irish folk tales peppered with personal stories—a genre she only began exploring recently in her work.
Early in the week, one of Weir’s performances will be recorded for home audiences with virtual tickets to watch at their leisure. That performance will be available from Friday, August 4, through the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are $15 per household, with discounted season passes available for a limited time.
For six months of the year, May through October, the International Storytelling Center hosts a new storyteller in Jonesborough each week. The next performer will be Sufian Zhemukhov.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee Foundation, ETSU, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Eastman Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee, and Trail Head Lodge. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Johnson City Press, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.