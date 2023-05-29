Once upon a time, there were two small women’s clubs in Jonesborough that shared a problem in common: never enough funds to carry out worthwhile projects they wanted to do.
The Tuesday Garden Club counted only on modest annual membership dues, with few practical possibilities for raising money. The Schubert Club in its early years presented community entertainments and had club socials that brought in funds, but by the 1990s, there were many other activities available for community entertainment. The ladies had other demands on their time.
In 1995, the Schubert Club began to explore ideas to raise funds for its centennial celebration in 1998. Wanda Reed, a member of the finance committee, also a member of the Garden Club, suggested a Jonesborough bed-and- breakfast tour. Members favored the idea but felt further thought was necessary. Would B&B owners be inconvenienced or lose income, which the club would need to reimburse? In 1996 that idea was dropped. Marcy Hawley mentioned that she and Wanda had also discussed having a “Hidden Gardens of Jonesborough” tour. Helen and Sam Thatcher had hosted a lovely garden tea in 1995. They were confident there were other town residents who had developed gardens worthy of public visits. And, since the two clubs had overlapping memberships, they could share the project.
Members voted in favor of a garden tour. President Doris Dean appointed a committee to begin work. Tami Moore was appointed chairman, with a committee composed of members of the Schubert Club finance committee and three members of the Tuesday Garden Club. The date was set for June 1, 1997, from 2-6 p.m., with a rain date on June 8. Refreshments would be served at the home of Helen and Sam Thatcher. Tickets were $8, with proceeds to be divided between the clubs, the Schubert Club’s going to the Jonesborough Library and the Centennial Celebration and the Garden Club’s toward landscaping at the Library’s garden.
Schubert member and watercolor artist Polly Newell created original artwork for the program cover. Garden owners could have a plant sale from stock from their gardens. The first tour was a great success and Chairman Tami Moore recommended continuing the tour as an annual fundraising event. In 1998 musical entertainment was added during the tea at the Thatchers’ garden. In 1999 Master Gardeners were assigned to the gardens as horticultural consultants. Attractive name tags were designed for garden owners, club members and volunteers. Participants on the tour wore small swatches of fabric received at registration for admission to the gardens.
Indeed, the first two garden tours provided the Schubert Club funds for a donation to the Library plus some toward a fine Centennial Celebration. But beyond either clubs’ imagining, sponsoring the annual garden tours was transformative: with funds available to donate, they became more attuned to supporting community needs and endeavors. The Garden Club began to attract more women interested in gardening and as a result became more serious about gardening and sharing gardening knowledge with the community.
The town of Jonesborough became a strong supporter of the annual tour, providing publicity, registration, and meeting space for seminars and ticket sales. Through the years numerous features have been added: art and plant sales, artists in the gardens, seminars, transportation for visitors, water stations, vendor booths in Christopher Taylor Park selling garden-related items. The location of the tea has changed several times. Generally, club members have baked cookies for the tea and at one time tea sandwiches were served, but the trend has been to simplify the food offered. The date changed from the last Saturday in May to the first Saturday in June to avoid the crowded Memorial Day weekend.
A name changed occurred in 2005, from Garden Tour to Garden Gala to reflect expanded activities: an “Enchanted Friday Evening in the Garden” in Nancy Kavanaugh’s garden, plus seven seminars, vendors at the Storytelling Center, and an orchid show by the East Tennessee Orchid Society at the Visitors Center. Another year the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre provided Princesses in the gardens. In 2017 the time was changed to 10-3 p.m. to avoid late afternoon heat. Seminars were discontinued — the gardens were providing educational opportunities. No tour was ever rained out, but once a small twister touched down early in the morning, taking the top out of a tree at a home on the tour!
In 2020 the pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge at almost the last minute for the sponsoring Schubert Club. Uncertainty about the Covid-19 virus ruled out even an outdoor event. So as not to lose the 24th annual Gala entirely, club photographers created “Jonesborough’s Hidden Gardens” as a virtual tour on Facebook that could be viewed on June 6 at 10 a.m. The treasurer set up a GoFundMe page for donors. Both clubs faced the loss of much needed income and local merchants and vendors lost out on purchases made by visitors. The GoFundMe brought in less than half of an average year’s Gala proceeds, but it did help.
In 2021, the 25th anniversary, an outdoor event was once more possible. Then, of all years, it rained lightly off and on all day! Not to be deterred, visitors enthusiastically returned with colorful rain gear and umbrellas, thrilled to enjoy a safe outdoor experience. You just can’t dampen the spirits of garden enthusiasts. Packets of beautifully decorated cookies stood in for the tea, and vendors set up downtown as usual. The proceeds came close to those of the best years.
Community causes that the Garden Galas have benefited include: the Public Library, JAMA Food Pantry, Senior Center, Heritage Alliance, scholarships for David Crockett High School students who help maintain the Library Garden and are planning a career in horticulture, Jonesborough Locally Grown, Storytelling Resource Place, Maple Lawn Cemetery, Christmas tree displays at Visitor Center, Shop with a Cop, Jonesborough Repertory Theatre and much more. See how much good your ticket purchase does.
Tickets for this year’s Garden Tour and Tea are available by calling 423-753-1010, or online at Jonesborough.com/tickets. This year’s event will take place on June 3.