“Adversity runs the gamut from mildly irritating to crushing. It destroys some people, while others become more resilient. . . Strangely, almost paradoxically, it can often be a blessing,” said Dr. Timothy Holder at the May History Happy Hour meeting in Jonesborough.
Dr. Holder, a radio host, preacher and professor of history at Walters State Community College, told his audience in the Board Room of the Chester Inn and on those watching via the Internet that, “Any difficulty that confronts us is adversity. “ He continued, “It can be defined as misfortune, hardship or suffering. It can also be compared to physical exercise.”
In a talk titled, “Adversity and Early Presidents,” the former Dean of Behavioral and Social Services at Walters State listed six early U.S. Presidents — Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, James Garfield and James Madison, for an analysis of the adversity and stress they faced during their terms of office.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Beginning with Lincoln (the nation’s 16th president from 3/4/1861-4/15/1865) Holder said he faced four major adversities — 1) a terrible Civil War in which those who fought on both sides were Americans; 2) The stress of constant petitions by individuals seeking federal jobs of which there were at least 50,000 positions that were subject to presidential appointment; 3) the lost of two children who died while Lincoln was in office, and 4) a wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, who was constantly the cause of embarrassing incidents and acts of rudeness.
Mrs. Lincoln may have changed the course of history in an example Professor Holder related. He said “She had such a difficult and peculiar personality that probably saved the life of Ulysses Grant. The night Lincoln was killed in the balcony of Ford’s Theater by John Wilkes Booth, General and Mrs. Grant were supposed to be sitting with them. The Lincolns had invited the Grants to join them, but the Grants were not there because Julia Grant could not stand Mary Lincoln. If the couples had been together, Booth would have shot both men. He hated them equally because of the Civil War.”
Lincoln dealt with the incredible stress he was under by maintaining a sense of humor. One example the speaker used was, when visiting the troops, if Lincoln encountered a soldier taller than he was, he would stand back-to-back with him. If the soldier was taller then 6 foot, 4 inch Lincoln, he would ask them “How’s the weather up there?”
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Our first President, George Washington (served from 4/30/1789 — 3/4/1797) had no precedent to consult about how to perform the duties of his office. He confronted adversity with a spirit of perseverance that kept him pressing forward. To explain Washington’s personality, Holder debunked two myths — 1) that he had wooden teeth and 2) about cutting down a cherry tree. Washington did have false teeth that made it difficult for him to speak and he was conscious that he had a substandard education, but he was always a gentleman.
Radio host on “The Leading Edge with Dr. Tim Holder” on WRJZ Joy620 Knoxville explained the cherry tree story as follows: “He did not chop down a cherry tree or proclaim to his father that he could not tell a lie. A Washington biographer created the story as a moral lesson for young readers. In other words, a man lied about Washington’s life because he wanted to teach kids to tell the truth. The irony makes it interesting.”
Listing all the difficulties Washington faced in commanding troops and obtaining financing during the Revolutionary War, being separated from his wife and home, and facing politicians who badmouthed him, Washington did not give up. He simply refused to quit.
THOMAS JEFFERSON
Thomas Jefferson, the third President (served from 3/4/1801-3/4/1809), interestingly enough was given as an example of facing adversity by simply “Stop Digging.” The Declaration of Independence was originally written by Thomas Jefferson. Then Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Jefferson worked together to make changes to the document. Despite these credentials and recognition as one of the nation’s Founding Fathers, the brilliant and charismatic Jefferson caused George Washington irritation and disgust.
In order to discredit Washington’s political views that supported the Federalist Party, Jefferson suggested “the old general was not as sharp as he used to be.” When Washington was told words like “senile” were being associated with his name, he did not take it well. Therefore, he confronted Jefferson about the fabrications. Jefferson did not own his involvement or 2 an apology about the r2mors. Instead, he lied and Washington knew it, according to Professor Holder.
The result, “... it weakened Jefferson’s influence in Washington’s administration. When we lie, it undermines people’s faith in our words and reveals a lack of integrity. If we push past the immediate adversity, we lose our values and respect...” Holder ended this topic by repeating, “When faced with adversity because you have dug yourself into a hole, stop digging!”
ANDREW JACKSON
Tennessean Andrew Jackson (the nation’s 7th president from 3/4/1829- 3/4/1837), is credited with facing adversity by “not making a mountain out of a molehill” and “not taking everything personally.”
The former dean of Behavior and Social Sciences gave the following example of an incident when Jackson was practicing law in Jonesborough. — “Andrew Jackson had quite a temper. One day in court (he was a lawyer before a president), his opponent made him look foolish. The peculiarly named Waightsell Avery was simply doing his job, but he embarrassed Jackson. Rather than admit his own ignorance, Jackson decided Avery was trying to mock and humiliate him. The future seventh President of the United States wrote a formal challenge on a page in a law book and threw it (either the single page or the entire book, the story varies) at his opponent. Avery tried to shrug off the challenge, but Jackson persisted. Fortunately, by the time of the scheduled duel, Jackson had calmed down. So both men simply fired their guns harmlessly in the air; honor was served and no one had to go to jail for murder.”
JAMES GARFIELD
History Professor Holder said James Garfield (the nation’s 20th president from 3/4/1881 — 9/19/1881) offers a relevant story of how faith can help a person facing adversity. Garfield grew poor up and while working on a canal boat, fell overboard at night. He grabbed a rope, and by some act of fate it got stuck in a crack and allowed Garfield to pull himself out of the water and get back onboard the boat.
Because his mother had urged him to stay in school rather than go to work and he had been saved from drowning, the future president was convinced he had experienced a miracle. God wanted him to do something with his life. He went to school, became a preacher, Civil War general and served in other leadership positions on the way to the presidency. Adversity had pushed him into a deeper relationship with God.
JAMES MADISON
The fourth President, James Madison (served from 3/4/1809 — 3/4/1817) wanted to serve in the Virginia militia. However, at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, he was not an obvious choice as a solder. In addition, he struggled with illness. As a result, he did not serve in the military.
Speaker Holder said at the History Happy Hour that Madison faced adversity when he failed to obtain a military career by choosing a productive path — he went to college, learning in a situation he could control. He chose education over going back home to the plantation in Virginia where he could have lived the simple, quiet life of a well-to-do southerner.
In 1769, Madison enrolled in the College of New Jersey, now known as Princeton University. Graduating in 1771, and longing for further education, he stayed an extra year to take more classes. He chose to study Hebrew during his additional year and considered being a minister. Intrigued that the Israelites created their own government after they left Egypt, Madison wanted to better understand the process and he figured reading the Old Testament in the original language would help him achieve his goal.
He is hailed as the “Father of the Constitution” for his pivotal role in drafting and promoting the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights. Disillusioned by the weak national government established by the Articles of Confederation, he helped organize the Constitutional Convention, which produced a new constitution. Madison’s “Virginia Plan” served as the basis for the Constitutional Convention’s deliberations, and he was one of the most influential individuals at the convention. He became one of the leaders in the movement to ratify the Constitution, and he joined with Alexander Hamilton and John Jay in writing “The Federalist’s Papers,” a series of pro-ratification essays that was one of the most influential works of political science in American history.
History Professor Holder pointed out that Madison advised President Washington and helped draft a letter from Washington to delegates who had asked the president for his opinions on the organization of the nation’s government. In reply, the delegates asked Madison to help draft their letter in response to Washington’s requests.
Madison faced adversity, in the professor’s words, by — “instead of focusing on what you cannot do, but by concentrating on what you can do.”
HOLDER’S BOOKS
Most of the material found in this article can be found in “FEELING THE SQUEEZE — Success Through Adversity” (Knoxville, THD Communications, 2023) by Dr. Timothy D. Holder. His other books include, “Devotions for a New Day,” with his wife, Jill; “Devotions for the Day, Presidential Trivia, Ask the Professors,” with Jason Edwards, “Devotions with Presidents and Presidential Stories.”