For the first time in many years, Cherokee Cemetery (home of Cherokee Baptist Church), 143 Mayberry Road, Jonesborough, will observe Decoration Day on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.
In the deep South this time of year, rural communities gather to clean and decorate their local cemeteries. It’s a tradition called, “Decoration Day.” It is held on Memorial Day weekend, and as Americans prepare to mark the holiday, we Tennesseans will meet at cemeteries to commemorate our loved ones’ final resting place.
Someone will be on-site to accept monetary contributions for upkeep of the cemetery during the hours of 3-6 p.m. Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday.