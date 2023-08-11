There is a $250 reward for information that results in finding the person or persons responsible for the recent vandalism that took place at Limestone’s historic Washington College Academy.
The campus’ “boys’ dorm” was vandalized when the person or people responsible broke dozens of window panes at the back of the building. Once inside, the vandals destroyed additional property, resulting in excess of $2,500 in damages. This building was built in 1953, almost a year to the day after the original boys’ dorm was destroyed by fire on the site of the current Pence Industrial building.
Only a few days later, the historic fountain in front of the Temple Carnegie building was destroyed. Dedicated by the 1931 graduating class, this fountain has graced the campus for over 92 years and has silently witnessed the comings and goings of hundreds of WCA students. The sentimental value of this monument is hard to put a price on.
Richard Donoho, 1955 graduate of the school, and current member of WCA’s Board of Trustees, expressed his dismay at the vandalism.
“I have been here for many years and consider this my second home. Vandalism like this hurts a lot of people that care about this school. This school has been here forever and will be here long after most of us are gone. I hope whoever did this takes a minute to think about the harm they have caused,” he said.
Donoho is working with the alarm company to put silent alarms and cameras on all of the campus buildings.
Washington College Academy, founded in 1780 by the Rev. Samuel Doak, is the oldest institution of higher learning West of the Allegheny Mountains. Most of its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places and are being preserved by the WCA Board of Directors along with dedicated alumni, friends and volunteers.
If anyone has information that could assist the Sheriff’s Department in the apprehension of the vandals, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.