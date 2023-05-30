The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest there. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615.
