The Heritage Alliance is honored to announce the organization received a grant from the First Horizon Foundation.
The check in the picture above says the grant is for $4,500.
The grant will help the alliance fund educational programs and museums by supporting the 45th annual Progressive Dinner on Dec. 2. The museums are free of charge, and the programs carry only a small fee. The Heritage Alliance believes that history should be accessible for all.
The First Horizon Foundation is also a proud supporter of the town of Jonesborough and Jonesborough Days. This year it sponsored Patriot Park and Heritage Park at the festival. The activities in these areas are free for families and include inflatables, candle dipping, archeological digs and more.
“The First Horizon Foundation and First Horizon Bank are great community partners,” said Anne Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance. “We truly value their support of our mission and our museums.”
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit the website at heritageall.org or call the office at (423) 753-9580.