The Herald & Tribune is not closing, but we are selling our building and relocating our staff.
The Herald & Tribune is part of Six Rivers Media, which also publishes the Johnson City Press, the Erwin Record, The Tomahawk and the Kingsport Times News.
Recently, the Six Rivers Media staff in our Johnson City Press building moved to new office space in Johnson City. Within our new facility, we made room for our H&T staff as well. This was a business decision based on current demands of how our business operates today.
We remain committed to publishing the weekly Herald & Tribune and serving the Jonesborough community with local journalism through the Herald & Tribune and our other community newspapers that are delivered to subscribers residing in this wonderful community.
Serina Marshall will continue to be our lead reporter, focusing her efforts on telling the stories of the Jonesborough community. Marcella Brooks will continue to help local businesses market their goods and services via advertising in the Herald & Tribune and our other Six Rivers Media newspapers.
Thank you, for your continued patronage of the Herald & Tribune.
Ron Waite
Group Publisher
Six Rivers Media