Home Delivery changes are coming to the Herald and Tribune.
Due to the challenges of finding and securing newspaper carriers we are moving the delivery of the Herald and Tribune via the U.S. Mail Service.
Currently a little over 25% of our subscribers have enjoyed their delivery through the mail. Starting July 26, all home delivery subscribers will find their Herald and Tribune in their mailbox.
The Herald and Tribune will still be delivered on Wednesdays.
We also have a new phone number for our delivery service staff, should you need their assistance. Please call (423) 722-1330.