Since 2020, husband and wife team Kody and Tammy Stanton have been running a farm in Chuckey — a funny farm.
According to Tammy, the entire idea behind the Funny Farm was a COVID-19 blessing.
“After Kody lost his job in the middle of COVID, we decided to send him to farrier school. While he was gone, me and the boys changed a hay field into a parking lot. We’ve been winging it ever since,” Tammy said. “We have very little ‘business plan’ expertise. We opened our farm because we knew people needed to get outside and connect with other people and animals in a time where we couldn’t go to the store safely.”
In addition to raising their two boys Maverick (6) and Montgomery (3), the Stantons also raise all the animals on their farm.
“We had these animals before ‘the funny farm’ business and if there evecomes a time where we don’t do the business, we will still have the animals,” she said. “They are our way of life. We both grew up on farms, and this just makes sense to us. We are used to growing our own food and providing for our families.”
And there is an ark of animals you can see on their farm.
“We have chickens, ducks, guineas, turkeys, goats, sheep, horses, ponies, cows, Scottish Highlanders, pigs, donkeys, dogs and cats,” Tammy noted.
Tammy added that they also grow various types of produce on their farm as well — and what you get depends on the season.
“We seasonally have you-pick blackberries grown on the farm. Over 100 gallons left the farm this year. They are abundant and an absolute blessing to the farm. Between our farm and my family farm, we grow pears, strawberries, raspberries, zucchini, squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes and tomatoes,” Tammy said. “The main usage of our land, however, goes to hay to feed the animals. Our animals, including cows, chickens and pigs, are used to feed our family.”
If you visit The Funny Farm during the weekend hours, you can expect a slow paced, self-guided visit.
“You can feed and pet each animal at the farm while observing them in their natural manner,” Tammy said. “They are not caged. Each animal is doing what they are meant to do — pigs in the mud, cows lounging around, chickens and ducks running around. We also have our horses and ponies saddled for visitors to ride, led in a round pen.”
Tammy added there are also a plethora of events and activities happening on the farm at any given moment or season.
The farm hosts events such as paint & sips with artist Tania Dirks, goat yoga, summer camps, introductory classes to each animal we raise, unicorn days and fundraisers. Our Funny Farm Delivered service is when we take some of our animals to local events such as ballgames, festivals, and birthday parties,” she said. “We also offer birthday parties, use of our land and animals for photographers, and store events. Our store sells items such as local honey, elderberry syrup, souvenirs, burnt wood art, jellies, goat soaps, goat lotions and more all from local people. We boast over 20 different local farms and vendors in our tiny storefront.
“Monthly, we have a Unicorn Day. We put our magical halters on the ponies to make dreams come true. Aug. 26, we have a Sunset Goat Yoga with certified instructor Tammie Chandley. No experience is required! In October, we host three haunted horse trail walking tours, where we scare our guests based on Appalachian folk tales. The other Friday of the month, we offer a less scary Glow Night, more aimed toward kiddos. And each year, Santa and the green Christmas thief come to the farm for pictures and fun.”
With running a farm, a Funny Farm, Tammy said there are many things that she loves about what she does.
“My favorite part about running the farm is the freedom. We are able to raise our own foods, homeschool our kids, and teach hard work with responsibility every day. We work on our own schedules and get to eliminate most of the outside ‘noise’ of the world. We have found this community of like-minded people through our farm that have been such a blessing,” Tammy said. “Our weaknesses are their strengths. We can’t make great bread, but Old Oak Family Farm down the road does. We aren’t able to grow enough pumpkins to provide our guests each year, but Myers Farm does and we partner together. We aren’t USDA certified to sell our meat, but Holly Knoll Farm is, so we work together. We support local brands and business rather that big box stores because we know that our money is going back into the community. It’s an amazing feeling to support those who in return support us.”
The Funny Farm is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays with special events on Friday nights often as well.
An Airbnb is also available anytime and is currently expanding from a tent to camper or apartment.