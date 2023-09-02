An alleged hazing incident involving members of the David Crockett High School football team has been reported to the Washington County School district.
A release provided by WCS said the head football coach at David Crockett notified the administration Thursday of a “hazing incident” and action was requested. According to WCS officials, once this situation was brought to the attention of the school, Crockett’s principal immediately began investigation into the situation.
On Friday, the district explained that students who were determined to have taken part in the hazing incident were “being addressed in accordance with the athletic participation contract and the student code of conduct.”
Director of WCS Jerry Boyd said five students were involved in the hazing incident, which included the one “subjected to the act.”
Those students who took part in the incident were not eligible to play in Friday night’s Musket Bowl game against Daniel Boone in any manner, according to Boyd.
The release goes on to say there are supportive measures available to all the students who were involved in the hazing.
“Hazing cannot and will not be tolerated in our schools and school programs,” district officials stated.
Additionally, a report of the incident has been filed with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the sheriff’s office will further determine if a larger investigation into the matter will take place, according to Boyd.
WCS officials also stated that retaliation against any students who report or aid in the investigation will also not be tolerated. Furthermore, Crockett administration will determine any consequences for persons found to have retaliated against any other students.
Further information will be provided as the investigation into the matter continues.