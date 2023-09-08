Graveyard Tales returns to Rocky Mount Historic Site for another year of spine-tingling tales by the Jonesborough Storytelling Guild.
On September 9, storytellers will descend upon Rocky Mount to share their spooky stories that, according to Northeast Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Executive Director Alicia Phelps, will include ghosties, ghoulies, and long-legged beasties.
“The Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation,” Phelps noted. “Due to this event’s popularity for all ages, a special children’s concert will take place at 2 p.m. for ages 5 and up, followed by the adult show at 7 p.m.”
Phelps added that the creepy tales will unfold from stories passed down, legends and myths, and things that go bump in the night.
“This is our annual fundraiser as we are non-profit,” said performing member of the guild, Sherrie Peters. “We will have three storytellers in costume this year for the children and four storytellers for the evening program for the adults.”
The adult program is general audience, but Peters said that the guild recommends attendees be at least 13 years of age.
“They are not ghost stories per se, but they are graveyard tales – so some can be scary without them being a ghost story,” Peters explained. “There are some stories the storytellers have adapted and others they have created themselves. Some of them may be fairytales that have been revamped – our guild does Appalachian Tales, personal tales, historical tales, and folklore.”
Featured children’s show storytellers include Evelyn Edwards, Judy “Butterfly” Farlow and Kelle Jolly. Featured adult show storytellers include Judy “Butterfly” Farlow, Catherine Yael Serota, Linda Poland, and Wallace Shealy.
Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults for the 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students 12 and up for the 7 p.m. show.
Tickets can be purchased Rocky Mount State Historic Site by calling 423-524-9104 or visiting www.rockymountmuseum.com.
For additional information about the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, visit storytellersguild.org.