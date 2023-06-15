Residents of Jonesborough and beyond are invited to the Jonesborough Senior Center on June 29 for the viewing of a special film on gratitude.
In Louie Schwartzberg’s new film, "Gratitude Revealed," he takes the viewer on a transformational cinematic experience on how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. In "Fantastic Fungi," Louie explored the magic of the natural world beneath our feet; in "Gratitude Revealed," he takes that wisdom above ground and journeys into the soul to celebrate the human spirit. Through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders and personalities, gratitude is revealed as a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives.
The screening will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the Jonesborough Senior Center. The event is open to the public.
Please call (423) 753-4781 for information and to make your reservation to attend.