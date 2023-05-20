Washington County’s Grandview Elementary School has been awarded a $10,000 learning environment grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight School Uplift program.
The school at 2891 U.S. Highway 11E in Telford is one of more than 118 schools to have completed the program during the past three years. Its participation has earned it grants for building upgrades and other learning environment improvements.
On average, participating schools save nearly 10% on their annual energy bills from behavioral changes alone.
With tight budgets and aging buildings leaving many schools facing a difficult decision between funding learning programs and making needed facility upgrades that can lower energy costs, the TVA’s School Uplift program has partnered with local power companies across seven states to help 64 public schools tackle energy waste this school year.
School Uplift is a yearlong energy management training program developed with Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative that helps public schools make smart energy choices that improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use.
Tara Churchwell, the principal of Grandview School, said the School Uplift program is an example of the investment TVA and BrightRidge are making in the local community.
“We learned so much through this program about how to make our school more efficient and comfortable, and I’m proud of our staff and students whose efforts earned this grant,” Churchwell said. “We plan on investing the grant money in developing an outdoor classroom in the courtyard area of our school that will improve our facility and make Grandview an even better place for all students to learn and thrive.”
Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA’s Energy Services and Programs, said School Uplift allows every dollar of the money invested in schools to be allocated to educating children.
“We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all,” Beckner said.
TVA EnergyRight and BrightRidge are currently recruiting public K-12 schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Visit https://energyright.com/business-industry/school-uplift/ to learn how to participate in this program.
The TVA was established 90 years ago and is this nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven Southeastern states.