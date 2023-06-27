Step back into the 1940s with Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s radio station, WJRT, as the theater presents the annual 1940s USA Radio Show (formerly called the 1940s USO Show).
Just as America entered World War II, radio airwaves served as a key source of entertainment and news for families on the home front, as well as entertainment for the troops at home and overseas. The radio cast will broadcast live radio skits along with singing and dancing to patriotic and familiar tunes, including the Armed Forces Medley, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “I’ll Be Seeing You” as we honor our military families with this memorable celebration of our freedom.
JRT’s 1940s USA Radio Show is directed and music directed by Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, assistant directed by Angela Grigsby, choreographed by Jessica Shelton and stage managed by Mary Wallen. The band director is Lucas Schmidt. The cast members are Josh Baldwin, Sierra Camillo, Brenden Christie, Stephen Church, Kelsey Cullop, Becky Edmisten, Erin Egan, Janette Gaines, Joe Gumina, Shawn Hale, Michael Hickie, Mika Hoilman, Joseph Hunter, J.J. Lane, Bennett Little, Mandy Mangiacotti, Nathan Marooney, Lee Mitchell-Harris, Tabatha Oliver, Sarah Robinson, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, Sarah Sanders, Lucas Schmidt, Jessica Shelton, Emma Tate, Sharon Squibb and Alix Thompson.
Band members are Howard Bloom, Dan Cobb, Eddie Dalton, Sloan Hill, Stacia Howard, Joy Nagy, Andrew Oliver and Andy Wilson. Sponsors for this production are John and Bonita Martin, Dan and Donna Cobb, Denny Dentistry, Sonia King, McLeod Organics, Dan and Pamela Pope and W. Ashley and Judy Whitehurst.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, July 7-16. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.