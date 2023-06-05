Flag Day is always on June 14, but it is not always recognized and not always celebrated. Next Wednesday (June 14) at noon, the Town of Jonesborough Flag Committee and State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the second annual Flag Day event honoring the American flag, the 100th anniversary of the Flag Code and the 50th anniversary of the Tennessee State Poem. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff will be the featured speaker, sharing what the American flag means to him.
So what is Flag Day? In its simplest form, it is a day set aside to honor the national flag. In 1861, during the first summer of the Civil War, Hartford, Connecticut, hosted the first recorded Flag Day celebration marking the June 14, 1777, Continental Congress approval of the design of a national flag of the 13 United States as “thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the Union be thirteen starts, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
In 1923, the United States first published the U.S. Flag Code, which was adopted by Congress in 1942. Maintained as a code of etiquette, it is enforced by tradition rather than the power of law. The Flag Code provides that respect for the flag arises out of the understanding that the “flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” Accordingly, it is common practice and respect — not a legal requirement — that prompts Americans to put their right hand or their hat over their heart and face the flag when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played. “O say, can you see” asks whether the American flag was waving as the sun rose. U.S. soldiers at the Baltimore Fort McHenry raised a huge American flag to celebrate the crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812. The sight of the “broad stripes and bright stars” symbolized fighting against all odds and inspired Francis Scott Key to pen what would become the national anthem.
An encounter with a Civil War veteran who held a carefully folded ragged flag inspired George M. Cohan to write the 1906 patriotic march proclaiming the grand old flag as the “emblem of the land I love, the home of the free and the brave.” Johnny Cash’s 1974 “Ragged Old Flag” gave the world a spoken word tribute to patriotism during the political scandal associated with Watergate. In 2003, when Dolly Parton sang about wanting justice for all, she wrote about it in terms of the red, white and blue in “Color Me America.” Similarly, it was patriotic love of place for William P. Lawrence, who, during a 60-day period of solitary confinement as a prisoner of war, composed, by memory, the poem “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee.” In 1973, the Tennessee State Legislature adopted it as the official state poem. Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen the poem as a state project to encourage volunteerism in classrooms and provide information about DAR Classroom Grant Programs.