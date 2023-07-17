We are looking to start the fall semester here at the McKinney Center! With that, we have plenty of volunteer opportunities coming up! We are looking for volunteers to help us with delivering catalogs to surrounding cities, a kids’ craft at the local farmers market and our play, “Crowns.” If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Skye McFarland at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org or call the McKinney Center at (423) 753-0562.
featured
Fall at the McKinney Center calls for volunteers
- From staff reports
-
-