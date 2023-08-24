The Washington County Election Commission has rejected a petition asking it to place a referendum on term limits for town officials in Jonesborough on the ballot next year.
In a 4-0 vote, with Election Commissioner Lora Rosenoff absent, the bipartisan board decided last Tuesday that the petition brought by an attorney representing Tennessee Hills Distillery does not meet the specific requirements outlined by state law.
Before the vote, Gary McAllister, Election Commission chairman, said he was told by state election officials in Nashville that the petition submitted to the county’s election office lacked the proper addresses, dates and other information essential to putting the issue on the ballot.
Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones said Elizabeth Henry-Robertson, an election law attorney in the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office who serves as assistant coordinator of elections, has confirmed her own opinion that the petition would not withstand a court challenge.
“I think we do a disservice to the people of Washington County if we accept this petition because it wouldn’t stand up in court,” Jones told election commissioners. “We want the people of our county to be heard and not challenged.”
Following the vote, Clark Jordan, chief legal officer for Tennessee Hills Distillery, said he plans to talk to Henry-Robertson.
“I’m not sure she had all of the information when she provided this advice,” Jordan said. “So it’s going to be our next step. I’ll talk to her and we will see what the results are.”
Jordan told the commission earlier that the rules established by a private act the town adopted in 2012, not general state law, should determine the validity of the petition.
“Tennessee is unique,” Jordan said. “You can have a private act, which is different from general statute. And the private act has a different process than what they are talking about with state law. We think the process should apply to the private act.”
Tennessee Hills owner Stephen Callahan launched a petition drive in July calling for a referendum to establish term limits for the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Callahan, a former Jonesborough alderman, made the announcement after the town board denied a portion of a request from the distillery to sell beer from outside locations.
Jones said with the Election Commission’s decision to deny the petition, the proponents of the referendum have 15 days to correct the problems cited by election officials.
“I don’t know how you can cure this, to be honest with you, because the question is not on every page, and we don’t have addresses and phone numbers,” Jones said. “After 15 days, it just fades away and then a new petition can be brought forth if someone chooses to go out and do another one.”
Jones said with the proper procedure, a new petition could be considered by the Election Commission at its September meeting.
“And the necessary number of signatures can be collected once this board approves it,” Jones said.
The Election Commission heard public comment at the start of its meeting on Tuesday, which included several Jonesborough residents who spoke against the petition. One was Marat Jean Moore, who said she had “concerns about the nature and timing” of the petition on term limits.
“My question is why is a wealthy corporation, whose principals do not live or vote in Jonesborough, launching a campaign to change the way we, the citizens of Jonesborough, elect our local officials,” Moore asked. “And why now?”