Tennessee Hills Distillery is asking Jonesborough residents to sign a petition calling for term limits for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen after the distillery’s full request to sell beer from outside locations was denied at a recent BMA meeting.
“We feel like we got railroaded. It was really just a big step backwards because what we are trying to do is elevate the region,” Tennessee Hills Distillery owner Stephen Callahan said. “I feel like we’re a pretty iconic brand. People really respect what we’ve been able to do since we started in Jonesborough. Our track record over the past three years, we’ve put our money where our mouth is. The town has forced our hand to act.”
On Friday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to allow Tennessee Hills Distillery to manufacture, sell and distribute their own craft beer at its distillery at 127 Fox St. in Jonesborough, but town leaders said Tennessee Hills won’t be able to bring in beer made elsewhere, including at the distillery’s Johnson City location.
“Quite frankly, I think the only way were are going to move the needle is a couple of ways — one of them is for us to enter into litigation with the town of Jonesborough because we’ve been unfairly treated,” Callahan said.
According to Callahan, the other way is to call for term limits for the BMA — which means the Parson’s Table restaurant Callahan has put over $700,000 in to renovate will indefinitely stay empty until those in leadership are no longer in their positions, he said.
“There’s a lot of issues we need to address and we figured, since we’ve gone this far with them speaking in legal terms, now is really the time to clear the air,” Callahan said.
“We believe term limits ensure that the mayor and aldermen always serve the best interests of all their constituents without becoming ‘career politicians.’ We say no to career politicians,” the petition says. “We believe ‘career politicians’ are contrary to the principles of the United States of America and the freedom-loving founders of Jonesborough. We need leaders in Jonesborough who bring innovative ideas to the town and help the town thrive without raising taxes — leaders need to support businesses that bring jobs rather than strangling them.”
The petition also reads “Term limits mean that the mayor can serve no more than four consecutive terms and aldermen can serve no more than two consecutive terms. The mayor and anldermen answer to the citizens and not their own biases. Section 2(a) of the Charter of the Town of Jonesborough states that the citizens of Jonesborough can call for term limits to be on the ballot of the next election if 10% of the number of citizens that cast votes in the last mayoral election sign a petition just like this one.”
“I don’t think we’re going to be doing much more in Jonesborough until there is new leadership. So, we are launching a campaign Monday, July 3, (for term limits),” Callahan, who is a former Jonesborough alderman, said. “We have read the town charter and there is a way to install term limits. The last mayoral vote there was around 650 votes, so we need 10% of that, meaning we need 65 signatures from citizens on the petition to get it on the ballot next election cycle,” Callahan said.
“We will launch a campaign to get the signatures needed from town citizens to make Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen have term limits, which I think is going to be great.”
Callahan said they will have the signatures by July 10 to present at the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.