The 1973 Class of David Crockett High School recently celebrated their 50th class reunion on June 3 (which happened to be the same date 50 years ago that they graduated.)
Sixty-eight alumni and 39 guests attended the reunion, which was held at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. The reunion continued on Sunday, June 4, with a tour of the alma mater.
Planning for the reunion started in November 2021 with the Steering Committee meeting monthly. Pre-reunion events included: participating in the 2022 Jonesborough Fourth of July Parade and attending the 2022 DCHS football homecoming, the 2023 DCHS basketball homecoming and a DCHS varsity baseball game with meals preceding these sports’ events.
The 1973 graduating class was made up of 234 students and represented the 2nd graduating class from David Crockett High School, which combined students from Jonesboro High School, Lamar High School and Washington College as part of the consolidation of high schools in the fall of 1971.
To keep this legacy alive, the DCHS Class of 1973 made monetary donations for three special presentations to their alma mater: a large wall poster commemorating the school, a bronze bench placed in memory of and in honor of the class of 1973, and a Scholarship donation of $300 for DCHS’s Career and Technical Education Program.
The group had previously had a 10-year reunion and a 15-year reunion, which meant an interval of 35 year of life events were to be shared with a lot of reminiscing.
Future plans are being made for more frequent gatherings to provide additional opportunities for reminiscing and sharing life stories in person with fellow classmates. In addition to this, an online Memory Book is being planned to share life stories with all alumni from the David Crockett High School class of 1973.