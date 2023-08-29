After taking more than six years to beat the Daniel Boone volleyball team in a regular season match, David Crockett achieved the feat in what must have seemed like the blink of an eye.
The Pioneers (2-0) got seven kills apiece from Kamryn Martin and Sophia Gouge while cruising to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 victory on Thursday at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Crockett also defeated Boone in the postseason last year.
“We beat ‘em last year in the playoffs for the first time and then this is the first time for my seniors – during the regular season – to beat ‘em,” Crockett fourth-year coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “We’d lost to them (five or six times) and then there was at least three years before that when we didn’t win a conference match. We’ve probably won the last two out of 14. So it’s a rivalry by nature, but they’ve really controlled the rivalry.”
The Pioneers’ attack was balanced. Kara Coggins delivered five kills and Callie Butler and Brylee Tullock tallied four apiece. Tullock, a three-sport standout, is as entertaining as she is raw on the volleyball court. She delivered a kill from far behind the net as if she didn’t know any better, and appeared unfazed by the impressive blast.
“This is her playground,” Hippenstiel said. “There’s no other kid in our league that is going up and swinging on two from 30 feet back on a scramble ball. There’s not one kid even trying that. And she finishes it.
“I’ve been teaching her a little bit more, some technical skill, because she’s gonna have to have that. She had a good freshman year and sophomore year they typically figure you out. So we’ve worked on some craftiness in the offseason, but she’s a kid in a candy store on the volleyball court. And I just let her go be an athlete.”
Sydney Shelton and Lacey Bowles finished with 11 and seven assists, respectively.
“Kara Coggins was 5-for-11 and hit .364,” Hippenstiel said. “Sophia Gouge was 7-for-15 and hit .333. We hit .200 as a team. That’s big time. We need to be right around .200 or .250 to be competing.”
Kate Onks spearheaded the Pioneers’ stingy performance.
“Katie set the tempo for us in the libero position,” Hippenstiel said. “We had a big emphasis on our day off yesterday of blocking, and I think our block showed up. Our block was physical. They had to tip the ball a lot and we prepared for the tip.
“We knew they were gonna tip. They usually tip us to death every time we play ‘em. So we were a little bit more prepared there, and I thought our transition offense was just better.”
Boone was without Kyleigh Bacon, who is expected to be out 1-3 weeks with an unspecified ailment.
Bacon played in a season-opening 3-2 win against Elizabethton on Monday, but missed a 3-2 win against Volunteer on Wednesday.
“That’s a big loss for us all the way around,” Boone coach Kylie Shearer said. “She does a lot for us. I didn’t realize how much for us until last night and then tonight.”
Addison Dietz (11 assists) and Ella Byrd each had seven kills for Boone. Taylor Brinn tallied five kills. Josie Jenkins and Kenzie Bacon had 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
“Without Kyleigh, they have plenty of options,” he said. “They have a ton of talented kids. It’s volleyball and it’s a rivalry. So when it comes down to it, honestly, it doesn’t matter who you put out there, the kids are playing for a little bit more in this match. And I saw that. I saw that in the intensity in how we played. We didn’t stop.”
Hippenstiel is thrilled to see perseverance paying off for his players, particularly the ones who entered the program when he arrived.
“For my seniors, it’s been three long years,” he said. “They want it, man. They’re tired of losing. They don’t care who’s on the other side anymore. They know that team can err just as much as they can. So there’s a different aura about this team this year.
“They’re just dogs. It’s pretty simple. They want to battle. They want to win. They want to show people what they’ve been working hard for.”