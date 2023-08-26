David Crockett rushed for 325 yards in its season- opening football game at South Greene on Friday and Daniel Boone held visiting Erwin (North Carolina) to seven points.
But neither proved to be part of a recipe for victory.
The Pioneers coughed up five turnovers in a 35-18 loss to the Rebels and Boone couldn’t crack the scoreboard despite outgaining Erwin, 343-278.
Dylan Callahan rushed 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Whaley carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and a TD, but Crockett quarterback Jake Fox was intercepted four times by South Greene. The Pioneers also lost a fumble.
“There was a lot to take away from the South Greene game,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “We did a lot of really good things. And obviously we did a lot of bad things. You’re not gonna win many ballgames when you turn the ball over five times. I think it is the first time in our six-year tenure as a coaching staff that we rushed for over 300 yards – and it came in a losing effort. I felt like we really did what we wanted to on offense. We had almost 400 yards of offense and only punted once – and, you know, got beat like we did. So obviously it’s a really sour taste in our mouths.”
Rebels quarterback Jacob Susong passed for two TDs.
“We didn’t defend the pass very well last week against South Greene,” Chandley said. “But hats off to Susong. He played really well. He was a lot better than I gave him credit for after watching film.”
Now, Chandley and his staff must turn their attention to Cherokee sophomore quarterback Landon Jeffers, who had his moments in the Chiefs’ 27-20 loss to Cocke County on Friday.
“They’re gonna be hungry for a win,” Chandley said. “They are definitely better than they were last year. The sophomore quarterback has really grown up, throwing the ball well.
“Coach (Josh) Hensley and those guys have got the RPO (run-pass option) game going really well. When you play more toward the pass and play more coverage, it looks like the quarterback does a good job of reading that and hands it off. And when you maybe put an extra guy in the box, they’re pitching it out to a receiver in space.”
Fox finished 9-of-17 passing for 54 yards. Lamarkus Dunn had five catches for 29 yards.
Dunn also had an interception on defense. Whaley tallied a team-high 11 tackles.
“Defensively, we did some things well, but we’ve got a lot to clean up on that side of the ball,” Chandley said. “Week One is Week One, and we’ll try to put it behind us and get ready for Cherokee. … We’ll have our work cut out for us, but we’re glad to be playing at home. Our first game on the turf last year was against Cherokee. Hopefully we can come out, have a good crowd and play well.”
Boone’s defense played well in its home opener. But Michael Petty’s 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was all Erwin needed.
Kaiden Murphy had six tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage for the Trailblazers. Cooper Osborne and Aiden Perry each had two tackles for loss as well.
Boone senior quarterback Luke Jenkins was 16-of-27 passing for 121 yards. Aiden Riner rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries. Jackson Utsman had a team-high seven receptions for 66 yards.
Boone will take on West Ridge on Friday. The Wolves routed Volunteer in their opener.
“West Ridge plays a lot of players,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The quarterback (Trey Frazier) is a great athlete who can run and throw. They play hard and they play physical.”