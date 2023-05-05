The haunted and historic Chester Inn State Historic Site will be opened to the public for two nights of paranormal investigations on May 5 and 20.
The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. The night will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. There will be a limit of 20 participants that must be 12 years or older.
Please email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register as slots will fill quickly. Cost is $25 per participant. Chester Inn is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.