Luke Jenkins passed for a touchdown and set a career passing record and fellow senior Aiden Riner rushed 14 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns as Daniel Boone made quick work of shorthanded David Crockett in the 53rd annual Musket Bowl on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
The Trailblazers (1-0, 1-2) coasted to a 35-0 defeat of the Pioneers (0-1, 1-2) in what was each team’s Region 1-5A opener.
Following an alleged hazing incident within the program a day earlier, Crockett was without four key players for its arch-rival, which left third-string quarterback Jake Whaley manning the ship.
The Pioneers offense’s subsequent lack of balance provided a stark contrast with Boone’s.
The Trailblazers opened the scoring when Jenkins connected with speedy sophomore Aiden Perry for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 9:24 left in the first quarter. Boone’s second drive appeared likely to stall when it faced a third-and-13 at its 30. But Jenkins connected with Jackson Young for a 12-yard gain to set up a fourth-and-one, which was converted when Riner scored from 57 yards out.
Riner added TD runs of two and 54 yards and Perry scored on an 18-yard run – all in the first half. The clock ran continuously during a scoreless second half.
“I thought we really controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Defensively, I thought we controlled them, especially their running attack. I thought we did a good job of getting downhill. Cooper Osborne made a ton of plays in the backfield for us. I thought we did a really good job overall. We didn’t give up any big plays and really kept that bottled up.”
Boone’s quarterback ended the night with approximately 2,580 career passing yards, which surpassed the previous all-time mark of Ben Fox (2,560), who is now recruiting Jenkins for Maryville College.
“We joke about his record and me passing it and whatnot,” Jenkins said. “He texted me ‘good luck.’”
Jeremy Jenkins first season as the Daniel Boone head coach (2004) was Fox’s senior season. Fox played for pass-happy Carl Richards prior to Jenkins’ arrival.
“They were coming off being a wide-open spread team where they threw the ball a lot more,” Jenkins said. “When I came in we had Sky Hicks in the backfield and Ben was a senior quarterback and played free safety for us, too. Ben was a tremendous athlete and had some good people around him. He was just a hard-nosed player, played on both sides of the ball.
“Luke played defense a little bit his freshman year. He’s more of the offensive person. If he’d probably been in the scheme Ben was the first three years he’d have more yards. Ben could hurt you with his legs. I’m very fortunate to have two quarterbacks like that play here for me.”
Jenkins was pleased with how the rebuilding ‘Blazers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-score losses.
“Hats off to our coaching staff,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “You know, when you’re 0-2, you go back and you kind of look at everything, and you dissect some stuff. And we reevaluated some things and got back to doing what we want to do and trying to get a hat on a hat … and really trying to get off the ball, especially in the offensive line. …
“Aiden Perry’s kind of been hit a little bit, but he’s got a little gear (speed) to him. And he’s got some toughness. I thought both Aidens played extremely well. We did a lot of good things up front.”
Outmanned Crockett didn’t get much done anywhere.
“I thought Whaley came in and did as good of a job as we could’ve asked him to do,” Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said. “We had about a half a day of prep to get him ready. He had hardly taken any snaps at quarterback. It’s just unfortunate.
“But that doesn’t really make excuses for the defensive miscues that we had, especially early, that got us behind. And obviously we couldn’t play from behind given the circumstances. The first possession we have a misalignment and they take advantage. The next possession on third-and-13, I think, we give ‘em 12. And then the fourth-and-one they bust one for a 50 or 60s. It’s just mistakes you can’t make in this game and expect to win.”
The win was Boone’s third straight in the series, which allows it to retire a musket.
Crockett is off this week and will play Cocke County on Sept. 15. Boone will visit Morristown West in a key Region 1-5A matchup on Friday.