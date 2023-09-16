Talented basketball player Andrea Flores’ impressive freshman season at Daniel Boone will almost certainly be her last one there.
Flores has transferred to Knox Catholic to play for former Boone coach Travis Mains, who guided the Irish to a state championship last season.
Flores’ stepfather, David Garland, and Mains were teammates at Daniel Boone, and Flores has played on some teams and spent a lot of time in the gym with Mains and his daughter Sydney. A senior at Knox Catholic, Sydney plans to sign with Florida Atlantic in November.
Flores plans to sign a Division I scholarship two Novembers after that. The sophomore already has offers from Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, East Tennessee State, Northern Kentucky and Lipscomb.
“I’ve known Coach Mains for forever, like, even wherever I’ve just first started basketball,” Flores said. “He’s like, I guess, my first coach kind of and I’ve known him for a really long time. And he’s really helped me develop and become the player I am now.”
Flores doesn’t just want to be on a Division I roster.
“I want to just be able to get the opportunity and the chance to hopefully play at a D-I college one day,” she said, “and that’s honestly my goal. And I feel like that’s good enough, wherever I may end up at.”
A 5-foot-10 wing, Flores scored a team-high 16 points when Boone avenged two losses to David Crockett with a victory in the District 1-4A championship game.
Mains said Flores moved from Venezuela in the second grade. She said she began working out with Mains and his daughter when she was nine or 10.
“That’s when I really first started basketball,” she said. “And I used to work out with Sydney just about every Sunday. Coach Mains would always try to work on some footwork, because I was lost. Sydney, my goodness, I love her. She’s always been good and I really look up to her.”
Mains is elated to land Flores.
“She’s very advanced for her age,” Mains said. “She was one of the better freshmen in the state last year and she played all summer with that Flight EYBL team. She was one of their top scorers on that team playing up a year. So she’s got a lot of people’s interests for sure.
“She’s a really good shooter. She’s a really good slasher to the basket.”
Mains said this year’s team has a chance to be better than the state championship team of last season. The Irish also have junior Amaya Redd, who played at Science Hill during her freshman season.
Mains coached the Daniel Boone girls basketball team to the state tournament during the 2017-18 season. He wonders how a seven-game series would go with that team and his current Knox Catholic squad.
“The team we have this year could be as good or better than the team we had at Boone that went to the state with Macie Culbertson, Sydney Mains, Bayleigh Carmichel and Jaycie Jenkins,” Mains said. “Those teams would have a good game.”
Flores was on a middle school state championship team at Grandview in 2021-22 and briefly attended David Crockett. This will be her fifth school in four years, but she intends to put down roots in Knoxville.
“It’s hard for me,” she said. “I’d say I’m excited, obviously, for what the future has to hold and the new opportunities that are there at Knox Catholic. But it was definitely a hard decision just because I really enjoy the people at Boone. I have a lot of friends. All the teachers are great. I feel like the school is great. So, honestly, Boone is always gonna have a special place in my heart and I really enjoyed my time at Boone.
“But I’m really excited and looking forward to getting to play and go to school my next three years at Knox Catholic.”
She intends to win at least one state championship and sign a Division I scholarship.
“That’s the plan,” she said, “but we’ll see.”