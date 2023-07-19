Gemelli Film’s “Love in Storytown” that was filmed in Jonesborough this past month will be bringing small-town charm to the small screen — and audiences will be in 7th heaven.
Film and television actress Beverley Mitchell joins the cast as Mandy Taylor, a widowed Army major who leaves the military and moves to Jonesborough with her 10-year-old son for a settled life at her mother’s bed and breakfast.
Recently seen in FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Mitchell is a fixture in many Christmas movies for Lifetime and UPTV. Mitchell is best known as Lucy Camden from “7th Heaven,” but she’s also known from “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Saw 2” and “Hollywood Darlings.”
After being a part of FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Mitchell said she can’t wait to show another side of her acting in “Love in Storytown,” where she steps into the life of Maj. Mandy Taylor, a widow and single mom, who is taking a leap.
“I couldn’t be more excited to jump into a role that holds a special place in my heart,” Mitchell said. “I am thrilled to partner with director Candice Cain to make a film with heart and a whole lotta love.”
The film, from award-winning screenwriter and producer Betty Sullivan, is a story right out of a fairytale and straight to the streets of Tennessee’s Oldest Town.
“(Mandy) is living her dream of opening a bakery in the Storytelling Capital of the World,” Sullivan, who is also producer on the film, explained. “When she reconnects with a childhood friend she spent summers with, it becomes clear he’s her happily ever after.”
Director Candice Cain adds that she is really excited to direct a film with a female veteran as the lead character.
“After watching Beverley on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,’ I couldn’t imagine anyone else in this role,” Cain said. “Bev is not only a tough cookie; she is also the mom of three kids. She understands every facet of Mandy, and I can’t wait to pull that out of her in her performance.”
The film also stars William Ragsdale (“Fright Night,” “Herman’s Head”), Mugga (“Manifest,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Alicia Minshew (“All My Children,” “Tainted Dreams”) and newcomer Mario Silva, who has three Christmas films coming out later this year (“Christmas for Three,” “Holiday in the Hamptons,” “Royal Runaways”). Kevin Yee is the director of photography, and the original score will be created by John R. Sepulveda.
Gemelli Films is an independent production company based in Brookhaven, New York. Since November 2015, Gemelli Films has produced fifteen feature films, three half-hour series and one short-form series. Have a Chat Productions is based out of Maryland concentrating on themes of overcoming with courageous women, YA, families (biological or organic), ensembles in action/thrillers, dramas, rom-coms and comedies.