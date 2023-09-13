The baby giraffe that took the world by storm with her birth July 31 finally has a name to go along with the fame.
Brights Zoo announced last week that the new member of the family is to be called Kipekee, which is as special as the baby herself.
“Kipekee is the official name. That is Swahili, meaning ‘unique,’” explained Brights Zoo Director David Bright. “Kipekee is doing well and growing every day.”
When the giraffe was born, it looked different from the other giraffes in the enclosure, as it was a solid brown — not a spot in in sight. This not only made Kipekee unique to Limestone, where the zoo is located, but to the world, as she is the only giraffe to be born spotless.
Not only were the spots missing, but up until last week, so was a name. But the zoo didn’t want just any name. They wanted one that fit the new wonder perfectly.
There were several names to choose from:
• Kipekee — Unique;
• Firyali — Unusual or Extraordinary;
• Shakiri — She is most beautiful;
• Jamella — One of great beauty.
People all over the world were given the opportunity to vote on which name they liked the best and that they thought most fit the little giraffe. Ultimately, Kipekee was chosen, and it is an appropriate name for the unique baby.
The birth of Kipekee has not only brought attention to the zoo but the area itself.
“This has not only brought our zoo a lot of new visitors, but has also brought our region a lot of business,” Bright said.
Those wishing to see Kipekee can visit Brights Zoo during regular business hours, which can be found on their website, https://brightszoo.com/.