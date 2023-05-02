Artists and art lovers alike gathered inside Griffin Art Gallery in Jonesborough on April 15 to enjoy and peruse a variety of artwork at the gallery’s “April Flowers Bring May Flowers” showcase. This is the first year artists like Nancy Lloyd Hooker and Christina Westbrook have had their artwork hanging on the walls of Jonesborough’s newest art venue. Both artists say they enjoy using various colors and abstract concepts to depict realism in their paintings. The showcase was a success with countless people stopping by for wine, hor d’oeuvres, and art.
Art lovers gather to admire various works at Griffin Art Gallery show
- By SERINA MARSHALL smarshall@heraldandtribune.com
- SERINA MARSHALL
