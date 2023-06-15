After 10 years serving as president of the International Storytelling Center, Kiran Singh Sirah has resigned – stepping down to begin a new chapter in his own story.
Sirah preceded ISC founder and President Emeritus Jimmy Neil Smith after Smith’s retirement in 2012.
ISC's Sirah dedicated the past decade to advancing ISC as the global flagship for storytelling through expanding the definition of storytelling, highlighting marginalized and underrepresented narratives, celebrating unsung heroes, increasing accessibility to storytelling for all, and promoting storytelling as a tool for peace. In his time at ISC he has developed a variety of new programs including Freedom Stories, Stories as Medicine, and the More than One Story Initiative, while also steering the National Storytelling Festival through its 50th anniversary.
“We accepted his resignation on Monday and have a big hole to fill. But we also have a very strong staff to stabilize ISC’s operations in the interim while we find a new person,” said ISC board chair Lynda Harris. “I don’t anticipate we should see any hurdles in what we do with ISC. The Storytelling Festival (that happens in the fall) is well underway in planning and development and Kiran has left us in a good place. Kiran has been instrumental in raising the organization’s national and international profile. ISC is grateful for his 10 years of passionate dedication.”
Sirah said that his decision to resign was a tough one, but one he has thought about for a few years.
“I really wanted to get the ISC through the pandemic, it was challenging, but I really was committed to it,” Sirah said, “I wanted to make sure we could keep all our employees, that was really important to me and to the town – to make sure the center was stable and that we kept up with our national audience and public relations. When I took this job, I was committed to the challenge, but also to see it through to the best of my ability.”
One important goal for Sirah was to make sure he got it to the 50th Anniversary which was celebrated in 2022.
“There are personal reasons because of health, and it was one of those scares where your doctor says, ‘You need to cut down.’ I also got married recently, I have a daughter, and my father has Alzheimer’s in England. I really want to spend time with my family and I want to go back to England and record my father’s life story,” Sirah explained. “I felt like it was time. I’ve done so many things. I love the center and I love the community, but it felt like it was just time for me to step down, work on personal recovery for a while, and to get back on track.”
Spending time with his family is one part of his own tale Sirah wants to be able to tell when he looks back on his life.
“We aren’t moving. I’m a new Appalachian and this is my home, it’s the place that I love most. I want to bring up my family here. My friends are here,” Sirah said. “I want to stick around and later on take on the next challenge or hone in on work I really care about like peace and justice building. I think I’ve got the opportunities now where I’ve learned to take storytelling and work it on a different scale.”
Following in the footsteps of founder Jimmy Neil was taking a huge chance, but an important opportunity for Sirah, and he found that the storytelling center itself is its own story, building on the legacies and stories of all who step through the doors.
“One thing I wanted to do was unite the storytelling community passionately. There were some fractures and divisions, and I really wanted to unite that community. So, the first thing I did was reach out and try to build those national relationships, build trust with the center, and unite that. I feel that’s been done really well,” he noted. “I didn’t plan to turn ISC around, I planned to build on what’s successful, but make it more inclusive and use technology. Storytelling is not just about entertainment; it’s about making sense of the world and making sure that everyone feels included. I completely honor Jimmy Neil, he’s one of my closest friends – and he said that you think of big ideas and you work to make it happen, and I really take my hat off to our founder. He is really a visionary.”
Additionally, Sirah was instrumental in establishing the Young Appalachian Story Summit (YASS), day-long workshop-intensive events which provided story-based leadership and civic engagement training for young adults in Appalachia. He also oversaw ISC’s new streaming platform, enabling audiences across the globe to view storytelling performance, and the launch of Freedom Stories, a groundbreaking initiative that centered on African American heritage in Appalachia. The program was funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Kiran’s work over the last decade has expanded ISC’s vision on ways to fulfill its mission,” Harris said. “We have a strong foundation to continue to use the power of storytelling to bring people together.”
Behind the scenes, Sirah and the wonderful staff at the ISC made outreach their prime focus in ways that were as creative as the minds themselves.
“We could take footage from the Storytelling Festival and share it with juvenile justice centers. We even promoted it to children’s detention camps on the U.S/Mexico Border and sent it to U.S. embassies around the world so that we could share the best of American culture and see it as a learning opportunity for us to share our cultural assets,” Sirah said. “It was the opportunity to get to work with so many different types of storytellers and to broaden the scope of storytelling from all over the world and to represent our region.
“After George Floyd’s murder, I told my team I didn’t want to just create a statement, I wanted to create a program. People have a right to talk about what’s on their mind. All people. The program ‘Do Black Lives Matter in Appalachia?’ became a program and I am really proud of that. It gave people a chance to look at the underheard and untold stories of Appalachia.”
And speaking of the ISC team, Sirah said he takes his hat off to his team most especially and his board.
“They have been the most passionate and incredible team to work with,” Sirah said. “We’re a small team but we take risks, and this team is so passionate about the work that we do. This has been teamwork all the way and I just take my hat off to every single one of them. They are all storytelling champions. I’ve got true confidence in the team and the board now that I’ve stepped down, I believe we are in really strong financial stability, we’ve got a solid reputation, we’ve grown our international networks, we’ve established livestreaming, outreach and underserved programs and a really solid applied storytelling program.
“I want more people to experience the beauty of storytelling. Not just as entertainment, but also so people can understand how they can tell their own story, whatever it is, and see the beauty in their own story – and listen to each other. I want to encourage people to continue to support the programs at the storytelling center and keep telling people.”
“I’m going to always be a super-champion for, not only the ISC, but of Jonesborough. Whatever I end up doing and wherever I end up going, I’m always going to encourage people to come and visit. I want people to experience the beauty of what happens, not just at our festival, but year-round, and through the online learning library” he said. “I’ve always thought about it as a peace project. People come from all over the country and around the world to our small town. They come from all political backgrounds and races and ethnicities and nationalities and they sit together. They don’t just listen; they participate and they talk to each other. And they transcend politics and social division and I want that for everybody. I want LGBTQ, immigrants and refugee communities, young people to feel welcome and know their stories matter”
Under Kiran’s leadership, ISC has received recognition from The National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities, Purdue, the Mellon Foundation, South Arts, the New Pluralists, The Kennedy center, and the East Tennessee Foundation, the White House, Dollywood, as well ISC promoted to among the top rank of Major Cultural Institution (MCI) for the state of Tennessee.
Sirah has represented ISC at numerous world peace assemblies and developed partnerships with major cultural institutions including the Smithsonian, the United Nations, the Library of Congress, Google Arts & Culture, Dollywood, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Receiving recognition from Dolly herself in the form of a personal letter and a bouquet of flowers.
During his time at ISC, he has been honored as a “Champion of Peace” at Rotary International Day at the United Nations. He developed an official “proclamation of storytelling friendship” developed with former
Jonesborough administrator Bob Browning, and that he got to present to the city of Charleston, on behalf of ISC and Jonesborough, as well as invited to develop a storytelling and healing program with church members, youth and city officials, following the 2015 massacre at “Mother” Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He has collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma on amplifying Appalachian traditions, led story circles and advocated for a bipartisan peace initiative at the US Senate, which was signed into US law and became known as the Ellie Wiesel Genocide and Mass Atrocities Prevention Act.
Most recently, he was also nominated for his storytelling and social justice work, by local educators to receive a prestigious educational national Martin Luther King Jr human rights award.
Under the leadership of such visionaries as Jimmy Neil and Sirah, the ISC helped turn Jonesborough into the Storytelling Capital of the World with its vast educational and cultural ambitions.
“Humanity has yet to tell the greatest story ever told, and that’s the story of our collective humanity. When we overcome war, division, inequality, and we learn to be with one another in harmony with respect. Celebrating diversity and multiculturalism,” Sirah said. “And when we finally get to that place, which we must believe we can do in our lifetime, then that’s when we get to tell the greatest story every told. And I believe the ISC is at the pinnacle and forefront of the community in making that happen for the world.”
Sirah says, “My time at ISC has been a decade of love; building friendships, fostering connections, and advancing the art of storytelling as a force for good in the world. I extend my sincere love to everyone that has been part of this incredible journey and my deep gratitude for my time serving this institution, our community, and the most beautiful, democratic art form in the world.”
Even though he plans to take it little slower for a while, this summer, as past president of ISC, and a folklorist, he will be leading on his storytelling; a gift of hope philosophy, taking place on the National Mall around July 4, as part of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, where’s he’ll lead conversations to around a million visitors, on how to envision a story of hope and peace, for our nation.
All of us wish Kiran Singh Sirah many thanks, warm wishes, and best wishes for the next part of his storied journey.
ISC will be conducting a national search to identify a new executive director able to build and expand on ISC’s history and solid foundation.
