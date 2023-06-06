Seamlessly weaving together a week’s worth of folk tales, legends and incredible true stories, storyteller Alton Chung is looking forward to his upcoming slate of performances in Jonesborough.
The popular storyteller hails from Hawaii and now divides his time between the Aloha State and the mainland. His stories span those areas and often cross the Pacific Ocean to Japan, sometimes reaching back hundreds of years, before the country was open to travelers from the rest of the world.
Chung’s deeply researched stories often yield surprising testimonials that he has picked up during his travels. These moments of serendipity give his work a depth and richness that are rounded out by his expertise and jolly sense of humor.
“There are amazing little stories in the details,” he says. “These are things you probably wouldn’t find in an internet search or even in reading someone’s biography.”
On Friday, June 9, Chung will share true stories he collected from Japanese Americans about their experiences during World War II. From people interned at a camp in Idaho to elite soldiers who were sent to fight in the Pacific theater, a wide range of difficult and heroic experiences will be explored. The stories take place all over the world and feature perspectives that are not often shared, and the performance will be followed by a special talk-back session where audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Chung’s performances in Jonesborough are part of the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live series, which brings live storytelling shows to Jonesborough five days a week during its six-month season, which extends through the end of October.
The first show will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, with daily matinees to follow through Saturday, June 10. Tickets for the Saturday show, which will focus on folk tales, are discounted to $7 — a promotion that runs every Saturday throughout the Storytelling Live season.
All of Chung’s performances will take place in ISC’s Mary B. Martin Theater. Weekday tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military and $7 for those under age 18. Same-day seats are offered when they’re available, but advance purchase is strongly recommended.
One of Chung’s performances will be recorded and made available online starting Friday, June 9, where it will remain until the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are priced at just $15 per household. Storytelling Live season passes remain available for in-person and virtual concerts at almost 50% less than the price of regular admission.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.