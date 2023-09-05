The West Virginia-based storyteller Adam Booth will be the next performer in residence at the International Storytelling Center.
Originally discovered on the tall-tale circuit by storytelling fan favorite Bil Lepp, Booth has spent the years since his last artistic residency honing his craft and expanding his repertoire. In Jonesborough, he plans to offer a range of original stories, traditional tales and maybe — if the mood is right — a ghost story or two.
A talented educator and researcher, Booth takes a studied approach to developing his stories, spending a lot of time with world traditions and especially Appalachian lore even when he develops new work.
One day of his residency, for example, will include a selection of new Jack tales. Booth designed the stories to fit in with the existing genre but has put his own mark on it by developing episodes that he could make his own.
Booth’s style as a storyteller pulls from a variety of surprising influences, including his training in music. “I think of my stories as compositions, really,” he says. “When I start to put a story together, the whole process is like writing a piece of music. I really think about the structure. I think about how characters are introduced and, if it were a song instead of a story, what musical ideas would represent those characters, and what instruments would make the right sounds or combinations of sounds.”
He often tinkers with the phrasing and even the rhythm of the words to achieve a unique lyrical quality.
As Jonesborough’s resident storyteller, Booth will host a series of matinee performances at the International Storytelling Center. His residency runs from Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 5-9. All concerts are in ISC’s intimate theater, with a start time of 2 p.m.
Reservations are strongly recommended, with ticket prices $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military and $7 for those under age 18. Tickets on Saturday are just $7 for everyone — a special promotion that will continue through the end of the 2023 season.
Early in the week, one concert will be recorded and made available on Friday, Sept. 8, for at-home audiences. It will remain accessible through the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are only $15 per household.
“Storytelling Live” will invite a different storyteller to perform in downtown Jonesborough each week through the end of October. The next guest will be Megan Wells.
The premier sponsor of the 2023 season is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Niswonger Foundation, the East Tennessee Foundation, ETSU, Carol and Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Eastman Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee and Trail Head Lodge. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about “Storytelling Live,” including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.