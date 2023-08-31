The area’s most heated rivalry will kick off Friday night when Daniel Boone hosts David Crockett in the 53rd annual Musket Bowl.
Kickoff at Nathan Hale Stadium is set for 7 p.m. in what will be the Region 1-5A opener for the Trailblazers (0-2) and Pioneers (1-1).
Boone is looking for a third straight victory in the series, which would gain it a musket trophy. No team has won three straight since the ‘Blazers won 12 consecutive games (2003-14).
Crockett’s last – and only – musket was won when it triumphed in three straight games in the Minidome at East Tennessee State (2000-02).
The matchup features a contrast in quarterbacks. Boone senior Luke Jenkins, who was cleared in August after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in November, is 80 yards away from tying Ben Fox’s career passing mark (2,560). Crockett freshman A.J. Wynn made his first career start last week in a win against Cherokee.
“Jenkins is back and I heard his rehab went tremendous,” Crockett sixth-year head coach Hayden Chandley said. “He’s a physical specimen and we’ll have our hands full trying to keep him in the pocket. … A.J. started at linebacker (in Crockett’s season opener) at 13 years old.”
And Wynn was second on the team with six tackles in the season-opening loss to South Greene, but Crockett was victimized by four interceptions. So Wynn, who attended Jonesborough Middle School this time last year, came out of the bullpen and passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards against the Chiefs.
“He started (against South Greene) and was second on the team in tackles,” Chandley said. “But I’m not gonna play him on defense if he’s gonna play like that on offense, though.”
Junior Lamarkus Dunn caught two TD passes and 6-foot-7 senior Adrian Wynn – A.J.’s brother – caught a scoring strike against Cherokee. Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins noted Crockett’s skill players and an offensive line that will get bell cow Tyson Matthews back this week.
“Crockett’s athletic,” Jenkins said. “All backs run hard, led by (Dylan) Callahan. The quarterback is a dual-threat guy and they have a ton of big-play guys at receiver led by Dunn and (Dillon) Maupin. The offensive line has a lot of size and they are physical led by No. 58 (Matthews) and No. 77 (Isaiah Tisor).”
Boone returned 1,000-yard rusher Aiden Riner. The senior has rushed for 140 yards and a TD this season. Senior receiver Jackson Utsman has a team-high 14 receptions and accounted for 150 of Jenkins’ 280 passing yards.
Another senior, linebacker Henry Hamlin, returned from an injury last week to make a team-high 10 tackles in a 26-18 loss to West Ridge.
“Obviously Hamlin is a tremendous player,” Chandley said, “the best defensive player we played all of last year.”
Kaiden Murphy leads Boone with 14 tackles and Cooper Osborne has a team-high four tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Cooper Stevenson and Aiden Perry have made 12 and 11 stops, respectively.
Linebacker Jake Whaley leads the Pioneers with 28 tackles, including two sacks.
“They really swarm the ball and attack the line of scrimmage,” Jenkins said. “Their defensive line has really good size and the D-linemen are active. The linebackers are downhill, led by No. 9 (Whaley). The defensive backs are athletic.”
Luke Jenkins passed for three touchdowns in Boone’s 35-7 win at Crockett last year and threw a TD pass in the Trailblazers’ 28-14 victory in Gray in 2021.
“They have a solid defense,” Luke Jenkins said. “It should be a good game. I’m super-excited to play for a chance to keep the musket.”
Former players say winning a musket if a memory that doesn’t fade.
“It was a matter of pride,” said Josh Edens, a lineman on the three Crockett teams that won the Pioneers’ sole musket. “You were gonna see these guys in Johnson City at the Mall and break bread at the same places. And you wanted to be able to just look across the restaurant at ‘em and for them to know that you had got ‘em that year – that for 365 days, you owned them.”