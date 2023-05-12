I love the smell of fresh turned earth. Yes, I have been out in my flower beds and yes, I was one of those people who were too quick to put out plants because their spring colors were so enticing in the garden centers and the weather was so sunny and warm. Of course, all of those beautiful plants are tinged with dark edges to remind me that haste makes waste as many of the plants will have to be replaced or severely pruned because I did what was convenient for me and ignored the proper time to plant.
I will also be presenting a workshop on “Is Being a Character the Same as Having Character?” One of the stories I will share is about a person’s character and another kind of planting we do each and every day that reflects our character. Here are some suggestions for planting a good “Character Garden”:
· If you plant honesty, you will reap trust
· If you plant humility, you will reap greatness
· If you plant hard work, you will reap success
· If you plant forgiveness, you will reap reconciliation
I am trying to work on these planting suggestions myself because I believe … If your planting is positive, you will reap contentment.
Linda Poland
Jonesborough’s Resident Storyteller