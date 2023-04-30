13 “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.
14 “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.
15 Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:13-16
On Sunday, April 8, 1945, German pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer was taken from a worship service he had just conducted for prisoners to a concentration camp in Flossenburg. He was tried for treason and hanged just a few days before the Allied Forces liberated the prison camp. A doctor at the scene described Bonhoeffer’s final moments:
“Through the half-open door in one of the huts I saw Pastor Bonhoeffer, before taking off his prison clothes, kneeling on the floor praying fervently to his God. I was most deeply moved by the way this lovable man prayed, so devout and so certain that God heard his prayer. At the place of execution, he again said a short prayer and then climbed the steps to the gallows, brave and composed. His death ensued after a few seconds. In the almost fifty years that I worked as a doctor, I have hardly ever seen a man die so submissive to the will of God. (H. Fisher- Hullstrung, “A Report from Flossenburg,” in I Knew Dietrich Bonhoeffer, p. 232).
Bonhoeffer took the words and teaching of Jesus to heart. When you and I live by the words of Christ we too may be ridiculed and yes, persecuted. We are to live a life that is obedient to the Scripture. We are called to make a difference in this world. We are to make an impact on the lives of those around us. The question before us is are we being salt and light to the world?
A true follower of Christ who is the salt of the earth, adds flavor to a bland world.
Think about how salt makes one thirsty. As Christians we should flavor the world in a way that makes other “thirst for God.
The well-known minister G. Campbell Morgan wrote a book called “How to Live”. He told about a conversation he had with a man who said he invited a coworker to church. He told Morgan they had worked together for 5 years and never knew the other was a believer in Christ. The man thought it was funny. But to his surprise, Morgan exclaimed, “Funny?! No, it isn’t funny at all! You both need to be born again.” You see, it was inconceivable to Morgan that two men could be Christian, work side-by-side and not be aware that they were brothers in Christ.
When we have the Holy Spirit of God in the midst of our lives ,there is a difference in the way we live. We are in this world, but we are to make an impact for Christ.
In Jesus’ day, as a preservative , people would rub salt all over meat and it would last for a long time without spoiling. Salt has a preserving effect on meat. Christians should have this effect on the world. When Christians live out their faith by, the world will be impacted.
Salt was also used on wounds to bring healing. Are we as believers in Jesus offering the wonderful news of His healing?
Jesus wants us to be salt and light. It’s more than Sunday mornings or Wednesday nights. We must allow Jesus to work in and through us daily.
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.