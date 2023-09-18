The April 8, 1930, Johnson City Staff recorded an article about the history of the city of Johnson City in the late 19th century. The below article is transcribed.
“Unrecorded History” Of Johnson City Recalled By Many Birthday Residents
“Birthday Residents” of Johnson City are sending in some interesting items regarding the old town, and recalling many of the local historical events. The residents are limited to those born in 1885 — anywhere, but now living in the city.
The coupons and sketches are being sent in by those competing for the four prizes, totaling $60, offered by the Chronicle and Staff-News, in connection with the Anniversary Edition to be issued April 20, along with a 48-page rotogravure section depicting the city.
The winners can’t be determined yet of course and will not be announced until April 15, after close of the contest on Monday evening, April 14, at six o’clock.
One woman indicates how she has aided as well as watched the city grow, through her statement, “I am the mother of twelve children.” The family is a large one, with many connections here.
One married couple, both born in 1885, (sent) in their coupons with the comment, “Here is a double header.” The man recalls the killing of Officer McPeet by John Green, at the old calaboose on Buffalo street; and the woman mentions the completion of the post office in 1910.
Another woman recalls the big fire which destroyed Main street buildings, including three churches. Another mentions the fire which destroyed the old Carnegie hotel, in 1906.
A man gives several details of the old town, including the speaking by President Taft in the old skating ring in 1905; post office was on Main street; water tank near Fountain Square; the foundry was on Buffalo street near the Clinchfield depot, and the fire department was on Market street, and consisted of one black horse, one gray horse and a hose wagon.
A long-time resident — a woman — recalled the wind storm that blew (illegible) the roof from a store, and blew her against a pole, breaking her jaw. She concludes “Some people came in from Buffalo to my funeral, thinking I was dead.”
Another recalls the growing of the city from the time there were two main stores — the Bee Hive and the New York Racket Store. (The latter was burned.) Her father surveyed some of the first streets of the city. She mentions the big snow of 1892.
Simple Conditions
A prize of $25 will be given to the man and a similar amount to the woman who has lived in Johnson City the longest period of time, and was born any time in the year 1885.
Prizes of $10 each, to the man and to the woman born in 1885, regardless of how long they have lived here, will be given for the relating of the most interesting historical incident in connection with Johnson City during their residence here.
Place of birth is immaterial.
The street address should be given.
Contestants are to live in the present corporate limits of Johnson City, and such residence will be considered in Johnson City, regardless of what the corporate lines were in 1885.
Continuous residence in the city is not necessary — the total number of years residing here since 1885 will be considered.
The contest closes Monday afternoon, April 14, at 6 o’clock.
Coupons and other information desired, are to be sent to Birthday Editor, care The Chronicle and Staff-News, Johnson City, Tenn.