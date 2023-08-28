1 Oh come, let us sing for joy to Yahweh,
Let us make a loud shout to the rock of our salvation.
2 Let us come before His presence with [a]thanksgiving,
Let us make a loud shout to Him with songs of praise.
3 For Yahweh is a great God
And a great King above all gods,
4 In whose hand are the depths of the earth,
The peaks of the mountains are His also.
5 [b]The sea is His, for it was He who made it,
And His hands formed the dry land.
How often do we praise our Creator God for all that He done?
I recently had the opportunity to gaze out over the Atlantic Ocean. I had been there many times before but it just seemed more beautiful than I had ever seen it. Maybe my heart was more in tune with my surroundings.
This morning I pondered the words of the psalmist in Chapter 95 verses one through five. “The sea is His, for it was He who made it.”
That really speaks to my heart. The God of the universe created; praise His Holy Name! If we truly believe and rest in a sovereign Creator, why would we ever doubt His care for us?
I stood on the shore of that ocean and thought, “He is in control.” I invite you today today to fully surrender to an Almighty God. We can cling to Christ and His saving work on the cross. We can celebrate the fact that Jesus conquered death, Hell, and the grave. We can rejoice in eternal life with Him and an abundant life on this earth.
No matter what you are facing or walking through at this time in your life, The One that owns the sea, is there for you and I. That brings so much comfort to the weary, heavy soul. That brings peace to a troubled heart.
Maybe you’re in the midst of a terrible storm in your life, the Master is on the boat (Mark 4). The maker of the sea can also calm it down. The disciples were certain they were going to die and thought Jesus wasn’t concerned. He stepped in at just the right time and He always does, yes ... even today.
Call out to Him. Spend time in prayer. We can enjoy communion with a Holy God. Saturate yourself in His Word.
Welcome the Holy Spirit to teach and lead you in His ways. Jesus promised He would send a Comforter, and He did. Jesus lives in believers through the Holy Spirit.
I have walked through a difficult time in my life over the past several months. None of us are exempt from the fiery darts of the most wicked one (Ephesians 6:10-20).
Looking back I can see how God was there with me even though I may not have realized it. The promise that He will never leave me nor forsake me (Hebrews 13:5) brings a peace that surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:7).
In our small group this past week, a dear brother shared something that had made such an impact on his journey.
He had ran across an interview where the topic was based on God’s glory today in this world. One of the men shared that today, God’s glory is seen when broken people surrender to His mighty hand.
This points to when people come to the end of themselves (their own way) and rely on the Creator God, this is where His glory is revealed. I love that and the encouragement it brings.
Someone recently said, “If Jesus carried the cross, He can carry you.” Many of you are familiar with the Emmaus Walk. One of the songs we sang there came to mind as I read today’s scripture. This is the first verse ...
“Have you ever stood at the ocean with the white foam at your feet; Felt the endless thundering motion? Then I say you’ve seen Jesus my Lord.” Then the course goes on to say, “Have you seen Jesus my Lord? He’s here in plain view. Take a look, open your eyes, He’ll show it to you.”
Jesus is all around us friends. Open your hearts and see all that He has done, is doing, and will do; Hallelujah, what a Savior!
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.