What started off as another business trip turned into a family adventure with my daughter Aly and granddaughter Hannah Joy … traveling from one end of Florida to the other.
I usually do my working trips by myself, but I realized I would be gone for my only grandchild’s 10th birthday. So the three of us were packed in the car, and, of course, our little dog, Rusty, had to go with us. That bright sunny morning of July 1, we left home a little later than planned, but we said we would make it up on the road. NOT TO BE.
We were moving along pretty well through Georgia when Aly said to look at the temperature. At 4:40 p.m. it was 102 degrees with no shade. I said I was glad we were in an air-conditioned car, but I had no more got it out of my mouth when we started slowing down to a dead standstill.
We figured it was construction because they were putting in two more lanes in between the two major highways. So we sat and waited like everyone else, and we waited. We turned off the car and rolled down the windows, and we felt like someone had thrown a hot, wet blanket on us.
Then here comes a guy riding a bicycle down the middle of the unfinished highway, telling everyone there was a seven-car pileup about 2 miles up ahead. No one was seriously hurt, but officers told them it would take three to four hours to get it cleaned up. Everyone started getting out of their cars and walking around. The girls in front of us pulled a big beach umbrella out and sat on the wall drinking sweet tea. There were two vans filled with soccer players, and they started kicking the ball around in the middle of the unfinished highway. Everyone was sharing water and checking on each other. There was an old ’60s-looking van filled with a bunch of rock band members. They started playing music and partying.
After about 90 minutes, everyone was getting weary from the heat, and we were not looking forward to another two or three hours. Then a big gold and white sheriff’s car came driving up the unfinished middle highway. I am not kidding when I say the driver looked like Boss Hogg. He started barking out orders to everyone in a very Georgian accent on an old megaphone saying, “Get back in your cars … TIME TO MOVE.” There was lots of cheering from our highway friends.
He went on to say to get back in your cars … stay in the righthand lane … NO RUBBERNECKING OR SLOWING DOWN AS YOU GO BY THE CRASH SITE. NO ONE SERIOUSLY HURT, AND IT IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. NOW MOVE. The sheriff and his tinny megaphone moved on down the road telling the miles of traffic behind us to get back in their cars.
Arriving at my sister’s in St. Augustine, we arrived too late to walk on the beach. Next morning, we went to my favorite fruit stand. I introduced Aly and Hannah to honey mangos, long and golden with bright yellow flesh that tasted like it was dipped in honey. We bought four kinds of mangos and told them we would be back.
I was surprised when the father asked me how my sister was. He remembered when I was down three years ago helping my sister with a knee replacement. He said, “I remember you telling my daughter and son stories they have never forgotten.”
It made me feel special and humble all at the same time, reminding me of the power of stories. We walked on the beach that evening, watching the first of four super moons rise above us, reflecting in the ocean like it was on fire.
More beach time, antique and second-hand stores … way cool stuff we ended up shipping in boxes home ... and this was just our first stop.
We visited several places going down the coast, then on to Miami, where I was raised. Stayed with my friend, Linda, who had just built a new house on a canal. She was in our wedding, so our friendship goes back 50 years. Hannah had been fascinated with the small lizards in St. Augustine, but I wish I had a picture of her face when she saw her first iguana, a rather large chap about 3 feet long sunning on the back patio. When another smaller iguana came up the coral rock wall, the first one started lifting the front of his body up and down and thrusting out his throat. I don’t know if he was trying to chase off the other iguana or impress a female.
Hannah thought that she had seen it all until the parrots started flying over on their way to roost. The sky was filled with red, yellow, blue and green parrots, all singing their own songs, a cacophony of sounds that reminded me of the macaws and others that would roost in our yard when I was growing up in South Miami.
Iguanas, ducks and peacocks OH MY. … I felt like a kid again — it was so great to experience this with my daughter and granddaughter.
We went to a wonderful Cuban restaurant for slow-cooked pork, black beans, rice and plantains. This was followed by a type of Venetian ice, which was soft ice-blended fruits that melted on your tongue like a little bit of heaven; more storytelling; more fruits; and antiquing. I felt I was back in my element.
I had promised Hannah Joy that she would swim with the manatees for her 10th birthday, and we did just that. We stayed at an old plantation in Crystal Springs up at 5 a.m., breakfast, then on a boat by 7 a.m. I wish I had a video of us all trying to get into our wetsuits … the whole group was laughing. We had a great dive guide, and we saw manatees, gentle giants over 2,000 pounds. It was beautiful to be in the springs in Crystal River, again reminding me how my dad use to take me with him when he was going to do some underwater filming. I was about 10 the first time I swam with the manatees.
I have so much more to tell you but not enough space. I will stop here because I will never forget the feeling of being blessed that I could do this for my only grandchild for her 10th birthday. It was a positively wonderful trip filled with adventures.