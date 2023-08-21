Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee welcomes the World's Rarest Giraffe, born without the iconic spots that define the rest of her species! She's a beautiful solid brown on July 31, and is getting attention from around the world! Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet. The baby is now available for everyone to see at Bright's Zoo.
She already stands 6ft tall and is thriving under the care of her attentive mother and the zoo's expert staff who are now looking for name suggestions from the public. Anyone can suggest a name just by going to the zoo's Facebook page! This special giraffe's birth is remarkable for many reasons, but maybe most importantly, it will help bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild.
"The international coverage of our pattern-less baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," said Tony Bright, founder of Bright's Zoo.
Bright's Zoo is actively joining the fight to save giraffes by not only donating to worthy organizations like Save Giraffes Now, working in Africa to preserve these gentle giants, but also contributing to the genetic diversity and survival of the species through their own very successful breeding program in Tennessee.
The zoo's adult giraffes just gave birth to another baby in mid-July, and are also ambassadors for their species, inspiring visitors to conserve and protect their wild counterparts.
Bright's Zoo is a USDA-licensed, private institution, accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), located at 3425 Highway 11 E, Limestone, TN, United