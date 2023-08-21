Do you miss a lot of things because of busyness? I find that I am not very successful in trying to cut back on the requirements of my time. The past few months have been extremely busy months especially with tours of our area. I have also been on the road a lot doing storytelling. At one event we sat around talking about how much traveling it takes to be a storyteller. I said maybe we will have to start calling our traveling… storytelling. I am thankful for the business but sometimes it can be overwhelming when it all comes at one time. I also believe if you are going to do something you have to do it to the very best of your ability and this often cuts into your personal time because you have so much preparation work to do.
Preparation can be fun also. I could not find a particular story I was looking for so I went to the Jonesborough library, which is a wonderful source of stories and a great place to just slow down a bit. I spent some time in the children’s section with a very nice lady just chatting about books and children, what a wonderful combination. Mary, another storytelling friend emailed me a story about Anansi the Spider. All this preparation was to tell stories for a friend’s second-grade class at a local school. Most of my work deals with storytelling and keynote speaking for adults so I had to draw on my memories of telling stories to my daughters and their scout troops. I was so glad that I did not let busyness keep me from being in the class room with these wonderful kids. We had such a good time and they were so attentive and eager for stories. For me the fun part was watching their faces then listening to the questions they had about the stories. This morning I sat with a cup of coffee and a wonderful collection of thank you letters and drawings I received from the students. I was amazed at the details of the stories they put in their drawings and notes.
You may or may not have stories you could go and share at your local schools but I bet you have some talent or craft you could share. Looking at these sweet thank you notes from the students reminds me what a positive experience I had with them and you can to, just don’t let busyness get in the way.