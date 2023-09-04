“WARNINGS have many forms — sounds, signs, flashing lights, smells, sights, feelings and written words. With varied focus, their purpose is the same, to advise alertness and caution because of impending danger. Responses to these warnings will also vary, from disregard and neglect to evasive or corrective action. How a person reacts to a warning is usually determined by the situation and the source. An impending storm is treated differently than an onrushing automobile, and the counsel of a friend is heeded much more than the flippant remark of a stranger.”
The above observations are from a friend named Peter. He wrote these a long time ago, but they seem to apply to the days we are living in now. I have had the opportunity to be on several airplanes the last couple of months. Flying is not what it used to be, but I still love talking to different people from all over the world. The talking is a little less frequent because everyone immediately puts on their headsets or pops open their computer. I had a four-flight opportunity last week on a trip to New Orleans to tell stories and join in with a cousin reunion on the Stratton side. Three out of four of the flights were golden for conversation. I have learned over the years that the best part of a conversation is the listening. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I love to talk, but I already know my stuff … I know the only way you can hear new stuff is by keeping your mouth shut and just listen. I admit that is hard for me. My first flight presented a young woman in her 40s going to meet some girlfriends for the weekend. She was excited but also weighed down by a lot of worries. She was worried by what the future held for her three children with all the madness going on in the world. I asked her to explain the madness … it is much more than I can share in this article. It had to do with her children’s school and the changes in protocol for her job. She thanked me for listening, then said, “Sometimes it is easier to talk to strangers.”
My next seatmate from Atlanta to New Orleans was an older gentlemen coming back from a fishing trip. His career had been in marketing, and he had gone on this yearly fishing trip with the same friends for 32 years. He said this year was different, and there seemed to be an undercurrent that made the whole trip seem a little off. Old friends were short with each other, and there were heated conversations on how the country was changing. He said something that I will always remember: “As I was throwing out the casting net for bait and pulling it back in … I realized that for the first time in 78 years in my country I was being pulled into things that made no sense. I felt like those small fish, that I had no control over my future.” He went on to say, “I am old, and it doesn’t matter as much for me, but I worry about what this country will be like for my grandchildren.” I had to agree with him and said I know that we are old, but we still have a say in what we want this country to be.
I felt a bit melancholy when I finally arrived New Orleans, but that was changed quickly by the music and the party atmosphere of the city. I met people I didn’t know and shared my stories with them as I had been hired to do. All went well, but I still was carrying that feeling of melancholy. When I changed hotels and met my cousins, that all changed. I was with family, and many of us had interwoven history. I felt comfortable and had fun listening to the different perspectives on the events of our youth, each one being different, of course. My spirits were lifted.
My spirits were lifted even more on the flight from New Orleans to Atlanta when my seatmate named Russ was ready to talk to someone … and there I was. He built and repaired motors for boats, big boats. He had learned his craft in the Marines. He had two small boys and lived in Charleston in a historic home. It was a conversational match made in heaven. We compared notes on historic homes and storytelling. As he was sharing his story, it was brought out that he was flying home after being at his grandmother’s funeral. His voice was almost joyful as he told me about his grandmother and her influence on his dad and brothers. His memories were rich, and I was blessed by this young man. He was embracing life and working to build a safe and happy future for his sons. Yes, he talked about all the news shows and newspapers telling of impending chaos. But as we parted ways in Atlanta, we shook hands and said the most important thing we could do to make the journey easier is to be kind and respectful to everyone around us. We exchanged contact information, and he wants to come to Jonesborough sometime for storytelling.
Life is short. To me, one of the most positive things we can do is listen to people. Don’t get scared and shut down because of all the warnings of gloom and doom. Talking with people is good for all involved, and you never know when it just might turn into a friendship.