Last weekend I attended a wedding. A familiar passage of Scripture was read from 1 Corinthians that I invite you to read today …
1 If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing. 4 Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant 5 or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; 6 it does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in the truth. 7 It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things 8 Love never ends. But as for prophecies, they will come to an end; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will come to an end. 9 For we know only in part, and we prophesy only in part; 10 but when the complete comes, the partial will come to an end. 11 When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult, I put an end to childish ways. 12 For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known. 13 And now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love.
There is nothing more powerful than the love of God! It’s more powerful than money and success, more powerful than hate and anger and violence; it’s more powerful than knowledge and intellect. The greatest force on earth and in heaven is love because God is love.
Most of us know this Scripture. It’s very familiar to us. And it is a beautiful passage, a beautiful description of what love is. Of course this beautiful passage comes right in the middle of a letter that the Apostle Paul writes to a community who is having so many problems.
This is a great passage, but just like with all Scripture, we have to understand it in the context in which it was written. We have all heard and known of churches having issues, but the church at Corinth is really having some serious problems. The Corinthian church is fighting over worship and what should happen in worship, they’re fighting over leadership, the wealthier folks in the church are intentionally discriminating against those who have less, people are filing lawsuits against one another, this church is fighting and struggling over practicality everything.
Paul hears about what is happening at Corinth, and he writes this letter to them, and in many ways he reprimands them for what they are doing to God’s church. He writes to them about divisions in the church, he offers advice for how to deal with troublemakers, he addresses these lawsuits that are happening among those in the church community, he discusses Christian marriage, issues of worship, and right smack in the middle of all this, Paul becomes poetic. In a way, it’s almost kind of odd.
Paul decides to add some poetry in the midst of this letter to get his point across. Paul is trying to explain to this community what love is all about and also what it’s not all about. Paul is saying to these people that they need to let the love of God change their lives.
What is love asking you to do differently now? Isn’t that a good question?
This is the question we should ask in our hearts every day of our lives, and I wonder what does this mean for you today. There is a word in this question that jumps out at me, the word “now.” We can hear Paul’s poetic description of love and agree this is what love should look like. This is the kind of thing we should read at a wedding. That, yes, in theory, we can agree Paul has it down, that’s what love is. I wonder, however, when the church at Corinth received this letter how they responded. Paul is telling them that these are the traits they should embody and that they need to change the way in which they are treating one another. I can visualize this happening, can’t you?
That church probably received this letter and somebody probably read it out loud and the people there probably walked away and thought, “what a beautiful poem.”
However, if we were to shape our lives around this very familiar passage of Scripture, it would transform the world.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.