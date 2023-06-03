Recently I recounted the time that my youngest sister was born. Let’s now give equal time to the time that the older of my younger sisters was born …there has to be a better way to phrase that, but I digress.
October 1960 was a memorable month for several reasons, of various degrees of importance. I was relatively newly 4, having celebrated my birthday in August with a cake decorated with a carousel from “downtown Little Stores,” which is another story for another time. My first memory of that month is about the explosion at Eastman. At the time, we lived in the suburb of Colonial Heights. One of our neighbors was a retired Eastman employee, and he knew right away what had occurred, without benefit of any media reports. I recall seeing the smoke-filled sky that afternoon.
In our immediate neighborhood, there were expectant mothers, all due in October; among them was our neighbor’s daughter, who lived next door to him; our neighbor on the other side; and my mother. The tensions of that event alone could have been enough to cause all three women to have to rush to the hospital that evening.
The son-in-law of the neighbor who had retired from Eastman also worked at Eastman and was at work when the explosion occurred. The husband of our other neighbor worked at Eastman as well and actually worked in the building that was destroyed. Fortunately, he was off that day. My father’s place of employment, what was then known as American Saint Gobain (ASG), was located very close to Eastman, but at that time, he was working in their Hawkins County location. In any case, my father made it safely home, and although he had to walk, our neighbor’s son-in-law arrived safely as well, with only a minor cut near his ear due to the debris. It would be nearly 3 more weeks before the expectant mothers would make their treks to the hospital.
My mother was the last of the three to go. I remember getting up early on Monday, Oct. 24, and taking her to the hospital. It would be several years before I learned of other events of the day. My own mother was not aware of much of this until later.
To try to summarize, at one point, the doctor came to my father to say that the baby was dead and that they were trying desperately to save my mother’s life. Some relatives who were there waiting with my father spread the news as quickly as possible in those days, and I understand that there were prayer chains here, in Southwest Virginia, all the way up into Indiana. While some may offer alternate explanations about what happened, I aver that the power of those prayers resulted in a miracle.
The doctor came back in a few minutes to say that my mother was doing a bit better and that they were not certain but they thought that they detected a faint heartbeat of the baby. Each time the doctor returned, the report was better. All my mother knew was that they were prepping her for a Caesarean section, but before that could be done, my sister Lisa, a healthy baby in every respect, was born.
I remember picking up my mother and new baby sister at the hospital several days later. My maternal grandmother had come over from Pennington Gap, Virginia, to help out, and she was in the front seat, and the nurse handed her the baby to hold — this was long before the days of infant car seats. Much to my delight, my mother sat in the back seat with me. Without benefit of current-day devices, I had not been able to see her since we took her to the hospital.
On Halloween night, we began to be visited by trick-or-treaters. Since children were coming to our house to get candy, I did not understand why my mother could not take me out to do so. My father, although home, understandably was otherwise occupied that evening, so my grandmother decided to see if she could placate me. She gave me a grocery store bag and took me out the kitchen door, and we went to the front door and knocked.
I think it was my mother who put a lollipop in my bag, and then we went inside. I had been hoodooed, and even at that age I was aware of it, but to the extent a 4-year-old could be wise, I accepted what took place. Thus ended a memorable October in 1960.