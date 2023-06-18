Today at Walgreens I picked out a Father’s Day card for my dad. As I scrolled through the various cards offered, I couldn’t help but notice that fishing was a prevalent theme. Fishing is so often associated with dads. I’m reminded of the opening of “The Andy Griffith Show”; Andy and Opie are walking with their fishing poles to the river to go fishing. It’s interesting as fishing is not only associated with dads but also with the Christian faith. In the early centuries of Christianity, the symbol of the fish was more prevalent than that of the cross.
It’s easy to understand this given all the fishing stories throughout the gospels. In Matthew 4:19, Jesus says: “‘Come, follow me,’ he said, ‘and I’ll show you how to fish for people.’” This calling to offer Christ, to fish for people, is one given to all who follow Jesus. Fishing for people happens in a lot of different ways. We offer Christ, we fish for people when we invite someone to church, visit someone who is sick, call when somebody is grieving, engage in acts of hospitality, volunteer, invite people to join us at the table, take part in mission work, when we show grace and kindness and love, we fish for people when we invest in them. We fish so that we may catch something, so that something might happen.
Fishing for people is all about the kingdom of God breaking into the here and now. Its about people’s hearts and lives being transformed to reflect the fruits of the spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. In this tired old world, I can see the eye roll of the cynic thinking that this kind of transformation doesn’t happen so much and isn’t long-lasting. Fishing for people and the in-breaking of the kingdom may seem kind of silly to a lot of people.
When I was growing up, my dad took me fishing a lot. One of the highlights of every year was going camping on the French Broad River with my dad and uncles and cousins. On one trip, nobody was catching anything. There, near our campfire, was a burnt hot dog from the night before. My dad said, “Caleb, grab that burnt hot dog and let’s put it on your pole and see what happens.”
We got my Zebco 202 fishing pole and put the burnt hot dog on the end of the line and then … we all laughed. Typically for bait we would use nightcrawlers, chicken livers, grampus, but burnt hot dog was not bait we typically used for fishing. We all laughed about the burnt hot dog for bait, but the fish weren’t biting, so why not? I cast my line in the water, sat my pole on a stick and left it there for hours while I played with my cousins.
I came back to my pole later in the day and realized I was hung up. This was not at all uncommon for me, and so I called out to Dad, “Hey, Dad, I’m hung up again.” Dad came down to the water, and he said, “Son, you’re not hung up, you have a fish on the end of your line.” Now Dad baited the hook and reeled in the fish, but I still take credit for catching the 12-pound, 8-ounce carp that we caught on that burnt hot dog. It’s still today the biggest fish I ever caught in the river. We all celebrated that, out of all the good bait we were using, it was the burnt hot dog that landed the catch.
Jesus knew what he was doing when he drew the parallels between fishing and working to transform people’s lives. Often, we may not be catching anything; it may feel kind of hopeless, and we may even laugh when ideas like burnt hot dog for bait are suggested. One thing’s for sure though, we’ll never catch anything if we don’t cast our line. Fishing with Dad are some of the best memories of my life. It was never about the fish we caught because we had so many important conversations, and I learned so many things, and it was all so much fun. My dad was doing the kind of fishing Jesus was talking about, investing in people. I didn’t understand it then, but he was fishing for me.