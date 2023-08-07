Fear can so often dominate us. Why? Of course experiencing fear is a very normal part of the human condition. Our fears however can really immobilize us if we don’t learn to reasonably and rationally work through them. In our text today, fear takes center stage at a crucial moment.
The gospel reading from the Revised Common Lectionary for the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost, Aug. 13, Matthew 14:22-33 says …
22 Immediately he made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to the other side, while he dismissed the crowds. 23 And after he had dismissed the crowds, he went up the mountain by himself to pray. When evening came, he was there alone, 24 but by this time the boat, battered by the waves, was far from the land, for the wind was against them. 25 And early in the morning he came walking toward them on the sea. 26 But when the disciples saw him walking on the sea, they were terrified, saying, “It is a ghost!” And they cried out in fear. 27 But immediately Jesus spoke to them and said, “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.”
28 Peter answered him, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.” 29 He said, “Come.” So Peter got out of the boat, started walking on the water, and came toward Jesus. 30 But when he noticed the strong wind, he became frightened, and beginning to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!” 31 Jesus immediately reached out his hand and caught him, saying to him, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?” 32 When they got into the boat, the wind ceased. 33 And those in the boat worshiped him, saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.”
In this most famous biblical scene, Jesus walks on the water. Its a miraculous moment that shows God’s dominance over creation. When the disciples see this they are terrified, literally crying out in fear. They don’t recognize Jesus and his power but rather their minds go to worst case scenario, thinking it’s a ghost. They have been experiencing a storm, something already frightening, and their hearts and minds go to fear. Jesus reassures them and says, “do not be afraid.” Peter digs deeper into this call from Jesus and he himself does the miraculous and walks on water.
It is with faith and confidence that all too human Peter does something remarkable. The moment doesn’t last long however as Peter sees the wind, naturally becomes afraid, and sinks. Jesus then reaches out his hand and saves Peter. We can gleam many important truths from this most famous account. Certainly God saves us when we cry out, God has lordship over creation, the realities of faith and doubt. What if though, Peter could have kept walking? What if he had been able to push through the fear and kept going? I guess he would have walked alongside Jesus on top of the storm. Are we capable of that?
With the beginning of a new school year I’m sure there are some students who are experiencing times of fear. Perhaps its starting at a new school, a difficult class, or dealing with peers. I once had a teacher who shared with us that when she was a student her school work would pile up to the point it was scary. She shared that she was afraid to even look at or think about everything that was due so she would put things off. She learned that when she lived in this fear things weren’t accomplished and she never got anywhere. However when she decided to just get started, to chip away at the work, to take those first small steps, before she knew it she was back on top of her workload.
Its very normal to experience fears, and all of us will sometimes sink. Thanks be to God that Jesus is there always offering his hand. And when we follow God’s call, push through our fears and take those small steps, we can indeed walk on water.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.