One of the metaphors that the Bible uses over and over again for the Christian life is that of a battle. Paul writes in Ephesians 6:11-12:
11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.
There are battles we fight daily.
In the Old Testament (2 Chronicles 20:1-25), we see that Jehoshaphat, king of Israel, got the news that three enemy nations were coming against him and bringing a fight.
It didn’t look too good because that would mean three nations against Israel.
The Bible lets us know that these three nations were the Moabites, the Ammonites and the Meunites.
The story of Jehoshaphat is there in the Bible to illustrate to us certain vital spiritual principles in winning the battles of life.
In life’s battles, we must identify who the enemy is.
Many people today do not recognize the enemy.
Certainly it could be family or others we know, but sometimes it could be our own attitude. It could be the way we handle a situation.
Before victory over our battles, we have to know the enemy.
Look at how Jehoshaphat reacted when he heard that these nations were coming against him:
In 2 Chronicles 20:3, we read:
And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah.
Jehoshaphat was afraid and he had every right to be.
He could have allowed his emotions to take over.
That happens in our day. People get mad, downright angry, and if you are in their “line of fire,” you are going to hear about it.
Let’s look at what the Bible says in James 1:19-20:
19 So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath; 20 for the wrath of man does not produce the righteousness of God.
Also Paul writes to Timothy in 2 Timothy 1:7:
7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
God has created us as emotional beings, but don’t let those emotions get the best of you.
What you should do next is set your heart upon the Lord, as Jehoshaphat did in 1 Chronicles 20:3:
And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah.
When Jehoshaphat learned that three nations were coming against him, he was afraid — but he sought the Lord.
We must go to the Lord in prayer. Many times people will look to everything else first and go to prayer as a last resort.
I know in the past that there were times I tried to fix a problem myself. The best thing to do is to go to God first.
Jehoshaphat prayed and pretty much said, “God, You’ve been there before, and I know You will make Yourself known now. Lord, You handle the enemies.”
Jehoshaphat cried out to God. He said (2 Chronicles 20:12):
“O our God, will You not judge them? For we have no power against this great multitude that is coming against us; nor do we know what to do, but our eyes are upon You.”
We need to always cry out to the Lord.
He wants you and I to cry out to Him; He alone in the answer.
As believers in Jesus, we need God’s power to live out our faith.
Sometimes we are so prideful we choose to act alone, and that is where there is a big problem.
Look what James says (James 4:6):
6 But He gives more grace. Therefore He says:
“God resists the proud,
But gives grace to the humble.”
The Lord is the One with the power.
We need to get our eyes on the Lord. The old hymn says, “Turn your eyes upon Jesus/look full in His wonderful face/and the things on earth will grow strangely dim/in the light of His glory and grace.”
So many times, we take our eyes off Jesus. That didn’t work for Peter, why do we think it will work for us?
We must rest in our faith in the Lord.
Look where God responded to Jehoshaphat’s prayer in 2 Chronicles 20:15:
15 And he said, “Listen, all you of Judah and you inhabitants of Jerusalem, and you, King Jehoshaphat! Thus says the Lord to you: ‘Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.’”
So many Christians are worn out because they try to fight their own battles.
We must realize that without God’s power, we have no power at all.
Jesus said in these words in John 15:5:
5 “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.”
Paul says in Colossians 2:6:
6 As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him.
We became Christians by trusting in Jesus’ finished work on the cross. He died to forgive us of our sins, and then He conquered death, hell and the grave.
The Christian life is a walk of faith. God will always take care of His children.
Jehoshaphat goes on to say —
17 “[The LORD says,] ‘You will not need to fight in this battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, who is with you, O Judah and Jerusalem! Do not fear or be dismayed; tomorrow go out against them, for the Lord is with you.’”
God was with them, and He will be with us.
We need to thank God ahead of time for the victory that is on the way.
The story of Jehoshaphat is fascinating because the way in which the battle was won.
After he consulted the people, he appointed men to sing to the Lord — to praise God for His loving kindness.
The Bible tells us that the three enemy armies got confused and ended up killing each other! They defeated themselves.
All God’s people had to do was to divide up the plunder.
The Bible says in 2 Chronicles 20:25:
25 When Jehoshaphat and his people came to take away their spoil, they found among them an abundance of valuables on the dead bodies, and precious jewelry, which they stripped off for themselves, more than they could carry away; and they were three days gathering the spoil because there was so much.
When God fights the battle, victory; oh, praise His Name!
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.