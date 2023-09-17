I was away for four days over Labor Day. The heat took its toll on some of my outlying flower beds. People think I am crazy with all my flowers beds, but they bring me great satisfaction and joy.
My yard is my therapy to get away from all electronics and enjoy all of God’s creation. I have had people tell me that they actually have relationships with their plants and talk to them. I thought this was a little out there to say they have a relationship with their plants; I mean, I talk to my plants and know a lot of people that do … but relationship?
Recently I have become a convert — as I am fascinated with some very healthy-growing anemones, or what some call windflowers. They line my front walk with lush, large green leaves shaped like oak leaves. These large leaves prevent weeds from popping up. But you have to watch these anemone plants because they can be pretty sneaky and take over your gardens. I find myself doing more than just talking to them. I enjoy watching them, tending them and seeing them respond to this attention. I have been watching for weeks with no change.
These plants have created great anticipation even with my neighbors wanting to know if they have bloomed yet. For a long time, there have been only tight little folded buds on the top of long tall stalks. Finally, they are blessing me and my neighbors with delicate pink and white flowers that slowly sway in the breeze. They have taught me that patience is a positive attribute and is often rewarded with a feeling of accomplishment in helping to encourage the growth of something beautiful.
Linda Poland is Jonesborough’s Resident Storyteller.