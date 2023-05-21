“Tell me the story of when I was born …” was a request that my youngest sister made of me many times in her younger years.
Although the story had none of the madcap moments of the famous “I Love Lucy” episode when she announces to the room “This is it!” or from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” when he is relating the story of son Richie’s birth, nonetheless my sister wanted to hear it again and again. Now it is your turn to hear about it.
The due date was around March 24, but babies do not always abide by our calculations. In fact, we had a scare in mid-January that the baby would come prematurely. The first weekend in March resulted in a “false alarm” in which my mother went to the hospital but came back home within a day.
On the second Friday in March, my younger sister and I got off the school bus, and when we went inside my mother calmly told us that she thought that the baby was on its way. At that time, we had only one car, which my father had taken to work, so after we arrived, she called and calmly told him, “It’s time to go.”
Her labor pains had started about mid-afternoon, and in anticipation that this time “this was it,” she took care of some last-minute tasks before we were scheduled to be home.
Among those chores were washing my father’s shirts, about which she took great care and prided herself on her ability to combat successfully “ring around the collar,” referring to the somewhat annoying Wisk detergent commercial, which touted that “Wisk around the collar beats ring around the collar every time.”
In any event, one of the things that I remember doing while we waited for my father to come was to hang up the shirts at the end of the dryer’s cycle. Mother, who was never fond of ironing, was always diligent to take care of the dried clothes right away so that nothing would wrinkle.
As we were waiting, my mother seemingly began to vacillate about the name that had been chosen if the baby were a girl. From early in a prior pregnancy that was not successful, the name Rebecca Jane had been selected; that was my great-grandmother’s name, and my mother wanted to honor her mother’s mother in that way.
Suddenly, from who knows where, my mother piped up and said “What about Kara?” I remember reacting negatively and insisting that we remain with the chosen name of Rebecca Jane. However, I thought that the point was moot, as I was sure that instead I would have a baby brother and that we would be bringing Jonathan Glenn home from the hospital.
My mother had bought birth announcements that would work for either case; the front of the card showed happily exhausted parents and the words “We’ve had it …” and, inside, it read “and we are happy it’s a …” with boxes to check for boy or girl.” My sister and I argued a lot about which box would be checked!
Labor and delivery was handled very differently in 1968. We dropped off my mother at the hospital and then returned home to wait for the news. All night, I expected the telephone to ring.
The next morning, my father called and was told that the labor pains had stopped at one point but then began again. So throughout the morning we waited.
It was a warm Saturday in the North Carolina Piedmont, and we decided to wash the car. Finally my father called again, and we learned at 12:55 p.m. Rebecca Jane had joined our family. My younger sister gloated a bit, but nonetheless, I was happy with our new addition.
My sister did acquire some interesting “relatives” during her hospital stay. As my father was heading up to the maternity area, there were some African American women who made conversation and found out that he was a father once again.
They exclaimed how much they loved babies and followed him to the nursery area. The nurse in charge recognized my father but asked the ladies why they were there, as only adult relatives were permitted. She asked which baby they were related to. They pointed to my new baby sister. My father grinned, and the nurse smiled in surrender.