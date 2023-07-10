You never know if the things you think are important are really important to others. Doing tours of Jonesborough and our region has been a privilege over the last 23 years — actually 33 years if you count my 10 years with the town of Jonesborough. I continue to do tours and love meeting people from all over the country. Like my friend, Carole, writes below, our visitors are taken by the genuineness of the people who live in our area. I wanted to share Carole’s note with you because she reminds us that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, if you find something that piques your interest and your passion to find out more, follow your desire to keep on learning.
Carole and her adventuresome spirit make the tours better, and she is one of the best people I know to do research on a person, place or region like our beautiful Northeast Tennessee.
Dear Linda:
Your latest Positive Points column triggered memories of our first meeting many years ago. (Allow me to refresh your memory as I reminisce about a significant season of my life)
As a newcomer to the area, a horse and buggy tour through Jonesborough with the Seniors from Johnson City whetted my appetite to learn more than the scant offerings from the driver. My ears really perked up when she mentioned the town was both Union and Confederate at one time. How curious, I thought: I had been taught Tennessee was a Southern state. When I questioned the driver for more details, she recommended I contact Linda Poland who was conducting tours of Jonesborough and the extended area around the county.
I called you to ask about Halloween events in the area appropriate for Grammas with toddlers. You were bubbling over with suggestions, and we finally agreed on the Exchange Place where you would be performing as a storyteller ghost. Grandson Sam and his mom, Susan, were my guests to your delightfully eerie performance. Whoops — I digress.
You were not about to let me off the phone that first day until I agreed to come to a get-acquainted meeting of new guides for your Positive Solution Tours. Astounded by this suggestion, I protested that I was a newcomer to the area, a Yankee from Buffalo knowing little about anything Appalachian (especially the correct way to pronounce it). Your responses rolled off your lips like quicksilver: We will train and provide all supplies, etc. However, no matter how fascinating it sounded, I was still skeptical until you said the magic words “most of the people we have signed on are from different parts of the country, like California and Long Island, N.Y. and Rochester, N.Y.” That was the sweet spot! — I would not be a ‘fur’ner with my Great Lakes nasal twang.
While I was still processing the conversation, the mail arrived with a large packet of information about the tour — impressive, indeed — you must have been at the Post Office while on the phone! These tours were special because they included ‘behind the scene’ true stories about the beginnings of the town, it’s architecture and early settlers mostly unknown to the public. (I.E.: While attending court in Jonesborough, Andy Jackson wrote to his love, Rachel at home in Nashville, he led a group of volunteers to fight a fire that night where his horse was stabled. He claimed to have caught a draft because he was dressed only in his nightshirt).
This really piqued my interests and because the response from participants was so positive, I scoured the local libraries for more of these gems. And so I began a wonderful experience in my mature years that became a passionate interest in early American studies. I continue to research the ‘whys and wherefores’ of the stepped gables so evident in Jonesborough.
Can you picture the facial expressions on the busload of visitors from all over this country when I welcomed them to Jonesborough with my Yankee accent! Their first question was often: “How did you become a tour guide in the South?” “Many reasons,” I replied with a big grin, “but mostly because of the genuinely pleasant people.” I did try to say “Y’all” but I was advised to give it up; I do enjoy listening to my local friends who naturally speak with honey, rounded, double vowels.
Thank you, Linda, for the opportunity to experience so many positive adventures; they were some of the best years of my life.
Carole Mark