NASHVILLE -- The application period for the 2023-24 Tier 1 duck blinds is open and will close July 19.
Announcement of the successful applicants will be made Aug. 5 at traditional site locations and emailed to all applicants (both successful and unsuccessful).
The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website (quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com). All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind must claim their permit by Aug. 14.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person announcements on Aug. 5 to support community events. The TWRA has added three new Tier 1 sites to increase access to a total of 456 season long sites.
Only current Tennessee residents, Tennessee natives and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for Tier 1 blinds. There is no application fee, but applicants must have a valid license to hunt waterfowl to apply. Hunters can apply for up to 48 options at one wildlife management area (WMA). There is a minimum party size of four persons, with the maximum eight persons. Duck hunters can view the current status of blind and crop conditions at Public Land Duck Hunting (tn.gov).
The next available application period will be Sept. 27-Oct. 17 for early segment duck quota hunts to include hunt days Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 5-21. The mid application dates are Oct. 25-Nov. 14 and includes hunt days Dec. 22-Jan. 11, 2024. The late application dates are Nov. 15-Dec. 5 and includes hunt days Jan. 12-31.
NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together 10 outstanding prize packages for the 2023 Wildlife Conservation Raffle, including a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership, an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $89,000 and a fishing package featuring a Tracker Pro Team 175TF.
Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; archery deer hunts on Presidents Island; turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package on historic Reelfoot Lake, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a Best of the West long-range shooting package and a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses.
A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now through Sunday, Aug 20. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://conservationraffle.com.
Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Aug. 22. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order that they are drawn. All winners will be announced live at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Pickwick Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.
Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.